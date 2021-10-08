Mini documentary “Beer: The Athens Way” is set to have an exclusive premiere at Ciné on Friday, Oct. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. The event is a joint effort by all six Athens breweries, the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau and Bed Creative Productions filmmakers.
Along with the film showing, there will be a Q&A with local brewers, beer tasting and special announcement of a new beer tourism product. Details about the special announcement will be withheld from the public and media until the night of the event, according to an email from Hannah Smith, a director at the Athens Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The event is invitation-only for the brewers, those involved in the production of the film and the media.