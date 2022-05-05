In search of a cold beer? Explore these breweries
Akademia Brewing Company
In addition to original beers and guest brews, Akademia serves wine, cocktails and offers lunch and dinner at its spacious location just off Atlanta Highway. The brewpub has outdoor seating on a large patio and often holds events in its main taproom.
Athentic Brewing Company
The newest addition to Athens’ beer scene is located in Normaltown and officially opened in August 2020. The brewery offers curbside pickup, indoor and patio seating. It emphasizes socially distanced events so patrons can enjoy its variety of beers, including fruit-filled saisons and a Japanese-inspired rice lager.
Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Displayed through the windows of an old tire factory is the Creature Comforts downtown tasting room, where patrons can get year-round favorites such as Athena or Bibo, or try special edition brews. The brewery also sells
4- and 6-packs to go, and patrons can sit outside in the brewery’s expanded, covered patio area.
Normaltown Brewing Co.
Specializing in small-batch, $6-a-pint New England-style brews, the brewery offers a constantly changing selection of beer on tap. This small brewery is located in the historic Chase Street Warehouses. It was the fifth brewery to open in Athens and the first in the Normaltown neighborhood.
normaltown-brewing-co.business.site
Southern Brewing Company
At this Highway 29 spot, patrons can try Southern Brewing’s staple and seasonal brews in a huge indoor and outdoor space, like
Hobnail, a popular IPA, and the Red and Black sour.
Terrapin Beer Co.
Since its founding in 2002, Terrapin has become Athens’ most widely distributed beer. Popular brews include Hopsecutioner and Luau Krunkles but visitors can sample more unusual creations, like hemp-infused sours and chocolate milk stouts. A gift shop and outdoor grassy area distinguish the Newton Bridge Road brewery.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.