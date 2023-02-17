@local. Coffee House & Study Lounge is officially opening at 198 College Ave. on Saturday, Feb. 18. It had soft openings this Thursday and Friday.
The Athens location is open from 8-12 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8-2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The coffee shop first opened in Covington, GA in 2020 by owners Julie and Chris Freeman.
The menu offers coffee, espresso, tea and soda. There are around 40 flavor options that can be added to drinks as well as flavored coffee beans. Muffins, oatmeal, cereal, fruit and other snack options are also on the menu.
@local. Coffee House & Study Lounge is described by the owners as a place to “foster young and emerging talent, give the young and older a space where they can just ‘hang out,’ according to the website.