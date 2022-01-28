The Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, is an annual holiday with roots in Chinese and East Asian tradition. The holiday, which is approaching on Feb. 1, 2022, is the most important holiday celebrated in China and in Chinese communities.
The celebration is based around the Chinese lunar calendar and began as an occasion to feast and celebrate one’s ancestors. To celebrate the new year and participate in the holiday traditions from Athens, The Red & Black has compiled a list of three local establishments that offer traditional East Asian cuisine.
Bubble Cafe
Every Lunar New Year is represented by one of the 12 animals on the Chinese zodiac, and 2022 will be the year of the tiger. To celebrate, Bubble Cafe will be handing out free Red Pockets for every order over $13 on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2. Each pocket will contain a Bubble Cafe coupon for in-store customers only.
Red Pockets are traditionally used in Chinese culture as a way to pass on luck for a happy new year. The red envelopes, or pockets, are usually filled with money and are given to younger family members from their elders. Additionally, the cafe serves an array of Asian food and bubble teas, such as its Tiger milk tea.
Fooks Foods
Fooks Foods is one of the only Asian grocery stores in Athens and has amassed a loyal community of customers since opening in 2003. According to its Instagram, the store is currently stocked with many basics used in East Asian cooking to celebrate the new year.
Jiwon Choi, a junior management information systems major, celebrates the Korean New Year by eating Tteokguk, a Korean soup with rice cakes and other traditional ingredients found at Fooks. The Korean New Year is also dependent on the Lunar Calendar and is celebrated at the same time as the Chinese holiday.
Ashlyn Lai, a junior management information systems major, is Chinese American and has been celebrating the Lunar New Year with her family since childhood. Dumplings and noodles, which are also offered in wide varieties at Fooks, have special meanings to ensure good fortune in the new year, Lai said.
From fresh, hard-to-find vegetables to a wide selection of rice and noodles, Fooks has all the right ingredients to make an authentic Lunar New Year feast.
Dinner Party
Dinner Party is an Asian fusion restaurant located in the heart of Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. For those who want to celebrate the Chinese New Year but don’t want the hassle of cooking, the restaurant provides many delicious traditional Chinese options.
Every meal is served family-style, and popular dishes include Shrimp Egg Rolls and the Braised Beef Chow Mein.