Athens Farmers Market
The market operates at Bishop Park on Saturdays, offering local produce, eggs, meat and flowers, plus baked goods and local art. On Wednesday evenings, catch a smaller market at Creature Comforts Brewing Co. downtown, and relax with a beer and live music after filling your market bag with veggies.
The Culinary Kitchen of Athens
The nonprofit Culinary Kitchen, started by Rashe Malcolm of Rashe’s Cuisine, will host its downtown market spring through fall. The market’s mission is to support the local food industry, ranging from farmers to entrepreneurs in Athens.
West Broad Farmers Market at the Athens Housing Authority
The market opens April 1 and runs every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 S. Rocksprings St. Operated by the Athens Land Trust, the West Broad Farmers Market showcases vendors offering seasonal products and artisanal goods, including produce grown at some of the Athens Land Trust’s own community gardens.
Local Farms
Diamond Hill Farm
Located on the outskirts of Athens, Diamond Hill is a small-scale farm of 12 crew members. Started in 2012 by the Dodd family, the 7-acre farm prides itself on its efficiency and ability to provide food and flowers to the various farmers market events hosted in the city.
Washington Farms
In the nearby Oconee County, Washington Farms works to provide all families with access to clean, organic food. The farm also offers a variety of farm activities for friends and family to enjoy while also offering food options for participants that are grown right on the farm like pick-your-own strawberries, homemade ice cream and its “world famous” kettle corn.
Community Meat Co.
Community Meat Co. comprises three different farms in the Athens area that produce fresh, quality meat that are antibiotic and hormone free. Each farm serves a different purpose – Riverview Farms supplies the pasture-raised pork, Grateful Pastures provides organic pasture-raised poultry and Five Arrow Farms supplies grass-fed beef.
This article was originally published in our 2023 Eat & Drink Guide.