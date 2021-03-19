While many restaurants and businesses closed, Trent Walls and Kevin Johnson experienced quite the opposite — their food delivery services were booming.
Walls, the owner of Cosmic Delivery, and Johnson, the owner of Bulldawg Food, said shelter-in-place orders and closed in-person dining meant people were ordering more food from home.
For diners, the question isn’t whether they should order food, it’s which delivery service they should use. Athens has multiple local and national companies to choose from. Here are some key differences between them:
Money matters
Companies can charge both delivery fees and service fees, or commissions, which is money that the delivery company keeps. Commission fees are usually based on a percentage of the order cost. Many also don’t publicize how much fees cost until someone places an order.
Walls said Cosmic takes a 10-20% commission on orders, depending on the restaurant. Restaurants with lower margins receive a lower commission rate, meaning Cosmic charges them less. Johnson declined to specify what Bulldawg Food’s commission rate is but said it was lower than national delivery service fees.
DoorDash’s commission can be as high as 30%, according to CNBC, and there are other fees involved too.
Uber Eats charges a 15% delivery fee if restaurants use their own delivery staff, and 30% if they use drivers from the Uber platform. Grubhub charges a 20% marketing fee, a 10% delivery fee and a processing fee of more than 3%.
“Local delivery services offer a much more friendly rate to the restaurants because we see them day-to-day. They know who we are,” Johnson said. “Some of the corporate delivery services might have a revolving door of representatives, and they have the one rate that they charge to everyone no matter what city that they’re in.”
The amount of the fees themselves aren’t the only concern, Walls said. Local delivery services stimulate the local economy because they operate in Athens.
“You’re keeping your money in the local economy versus sending it off to some other state or country,” Walls said.
Community and connection
Walls said one of the most important distinctions between local and national companies is knowledge of the community. All of Cosmic and Bulldawg Food’s employees are local to Athens. With a national chain like DoorDash or Uber Eats, only the driver might be from Athens.
Johnson said Bulldawg Food, which employs about 40 drivers, is able to process any complaints or troubleshoot any problems quicker than national companies because of its smaller operation size and local dispatchers who coordinate the drivers.
Alex Lawrence, a driver for Cosmic, said he’s built relationships with people in the food delivery scene, including restaurant owners and other drivers. He chose a local company for easier access to his superiors and to make those connections in the community.
“I like being able to communicate with management and have faces behind that,” Lawrence said.
Cosmic employs about 130 drivers, Walls said. To begin driving for Cosmic in September 2020, Lawrence went through an interview process and had practice drives with a manager.
Kade Smith had a different process becoming a DoorDash driver in October 2020. He applied, and the company did a background check on him, he said, but hasn’t contacted him except to figure out a technical error on the app.
Smith said he values the flexibility DoorDash provides. He began delivering in his hometown of Peachtree City and was able to continue working when he moved to Athens for school.
“It’s a decent time,” Smith said. “I get to talk to some people, get to meet some people, so it’s fun.”