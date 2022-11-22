As Thanksgiving draws closer, many families are in high spirits as they prepare for the beloved holiday. Travel arrangements, grocery shopping, last-minute house cleaning and more all feed into the hustle of the holiday season.
However, many families in the Athens area are not able to celebrate Thanksgiving due to food insecurity. Many local organizations have recognized this issue and made it their goal to ensure everyone has a homemade Thanksgiving meal.
Athens First United Methodist Church is holding its annual Thanksgiving Ingathering on Sunday, Nov. 20, when groups of volunteers will deliver Thanksgiving meals to families around the Athens area.
According to the Athens First UMC website, the to-go meals will include all the Thanksgiving fixings, complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, corn and cranberry sauce. The church has been collecting donated food from its members for the weeks leading up to its Thanksgiving Ingathering event.
Devin Burns is an assistant director of student ministries at Athens First UMC. He plays a significant role in coordinating Thanksgiving Ingathering.
“We have been doing this for 10-plus years,” Burns said. “This year we'll be providing 40 meals for different families in the Athens area.”
The Athens Community Council on Aging partnered with the Campus Kitchen at the University of Georgia to hold their Turkeypalooza fundraiser. According to the ACCA website, one in 10 Georgia adults over age 50 are at risk for food insecurity, and that risk is doubled in Athens-Clarke County.
The ACCA and CKUGA set a goal of raising $25,000 through the funraiser. With these funds, the organizations will purchase turkeys and the ingredients for classic Thanksgiving sides to provide over 1,400 meals for senior citizens and their families.
Kylie Dunlap is a junior at UGAand has volunteered with Campus Kitchen many times through her sorority, Delta Zeta.
“I think it's amazing that Campus Kitchen is making Thanksgiving meals,” Dunlap said. “I am fortunate enough to be able to give to those who need it.”
New Covenant Athens is hosting a Thanksgiving Banquet on Nov. 20 at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. Their goal is to make sure no one misses out on Thanksgiving.
To help the community access the banquet, volunteers are providing transportation to and from The Classic Center. From 5-7:30 p.m., dinner will be served. In order to make guests feel appreciated and loved, volunteers will engage with every table throughout the evening.
In a society that places value on materialistic things during the holidays, these organizations, as well as many others, are bringing the Athens community together by giving back to those in need.
“It's a great opportunity to go out and spread love, share food and be able to bless people that could really use it right now,” Burns said. “Without the people within our building and in our community, we wouldn't be able to do this for all these different families.”