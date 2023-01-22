Lunar New Year marks the beginning of a new year on the lunar calendar and the arrival of spring. It is widely celebrated among East and Southeast Asian cultures, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other populations. This year, it begins on Jan. 22 and welcomes the year of the rabbit. Lunar New Year is seen as a time for togetherness with family, although customs vary from culture to culture, and even from family to family. Traditional dishes containing foods with symbolic meanings for the new year are feasted upon during this time. In preparation for this holiday, we have compiled a list of grocery stores around Athens where you can find Lunar New Year foods as well as other celebratory items.
Gaines School Road
Orient Mart carries a variety of authentic, imported Asian grocery store items. Longevity noodles can be found here, a staple Lunar New Year food symbolizing a long life. Additionally, Orient Mart’s frozen section has different kinds of dumplings, including pork, chicken and others, which are commonly eaten during this time for an increase in prosperity or wealth. For a sweet New Year treat, it has ingredients to make Nian Gao. Translated in Mandarin, this ‘year cake’ is a sticky rice cake symbolizing progress, advancement and growth for the new year.
South Milledge Avenue
At Asian grocery store Fooks Foods, there is a diverse selection of both edible and non-edible Lunar New Year items. Store owner Karen Fooks highlighted its “beautifully wrapped” pomelo, a citrus fruit native to Southeast Asia and representative of the moon, according to Fooks. Another symbolic citrus fruit sold here is the mandarin orange, notably with the leaf kept on it to signify the start of spring, said Fooks. Aside from food items, many red and gold decorations such as lanterns, dragons, rabbits and more are also available. Red and gold are prominent colors used during the Lunar New Year as they symbolize good fortune and prosperity.
South Lumpkin Street
Many Lunar New Year dishes incorporate seafood and meats which you can find at supermarket chain Earth Fare. Fish, commonly served as a steamed whole fish, is eaten to represent wholeness and abundance for the coming year. Spring rolls are another popular Lunar New Year food because their shape is comparable to that of gold bars, symbolizing wealth. To create the filling for these, visit the produce section to find ingredients such as organic carrots, cabbage, ginger and scallions.