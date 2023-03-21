As you open the door to Mama Sid’s, the sound of classic rock music fills your ears, and the scent of cheesy, hot pizza fills your nose. Patrons converse over slices of pizza in the booths lining the walls, which are covered in photos from the University of Georgia and Cedar Shoals High School.
Mama Sid’s is an old-school pizza buffet that opened on Feb. 5, 1983 by husband and wife Sidney, ‘Mama Sid,’ and Jim ‘Papa’ Waters. The restaurant celebrated 40 years of being open in Feb. 2023.
Mama Sid shared what she believes has led to the store being open for 40 years.
“We have always offered, I believe, a quality product at a fair price. And over 40 years, the menu is still the same, the recipes are still the same, they have not changed at all. And all that has changed is the carpet on the floors and the pictures on the walls,” Mama Sid said with a laugh.
Mama Sid’s used to be ‘Express Pizza,’ before the Waters purchased the property and turned it into Mama Sid’s. After owning that property, the Waters opened three additional locations in the Athens area. The Watkinsville location, opened in 1985, lasted the longest, but after six years the only remaining location was the original, which is located at 2240 Barnett Shoals Rd.
“And let me tell you, life became very pleasant. Because when you build all these other stores, we realized, all you’re doing is creating jobs and problems,” said Mama Sid regarding the closure of the other locations.
The Waters also looked into franchising but decided it wasn’t for them.
“We are hands on. We want to meet the people, you know. We want to be here,” said Mama Sid.
Mama Sid is the 77-year-old namesake of the store, who retired eight years ago. She continues to help out at the store around two to three times a week and loves chatting with patrons. She said when she goes into the store, sometimes she stays for two or more hours, just chatting with customers, new and old.
“It’s been quite a ride those 40 years. I really can’t go anywhere where people don’t say ‘Hey Mama,’” said Mama Sid.
Mama Sid’s is “strictly family,” according to Mama Sid. Her children worked in the store as teenagers, and now her grandchildren work in the store. Mama Sid joked that the store now has the second generation of kids working there.
The Waters’ son Shaun is the current owner of the store. One of the changes he made to the store was instating a BYOB policy around eight years ago. The restaurant offers frozen mugs and wine glasses to any customer who brings their own drinks.
“Shaun has done an excellent job of running this store… The store is a part of my blood, and it truly is a part of Shaun’s,” said Mama Sid.
Heather Bowersox, an employee of Mama Sid’s, has worked at the restaurant for 14 years. She said that Mama and Papa have been like a second set of grandparents to her, and that working at Mama Sid’s “...has been wonderful. I love the loyal customers, I love the small town, close knit family feel… Can’t find any better people to work for.”
Mama Sid’s restaurant has cultivated a very homey environment due to its regular customers, friendly environment and easy-going aura.
“All I know is we try to treat people with respect, and we offer them a good product. It’s just good food, a friendly place to be. And they know when they come in we’re not fast food. Expect to enjoy yourself,” says Mama Sid.