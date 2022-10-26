Insomnia Cookies has become a college town necessity. Situated in downtown Athens, the cookie shop is open until 1 a.m. on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends, the perfect schedule to cater to drunk, late night cookie cravings. Crumbl Cookies, Insomnia’s cookie competition, seemed to pop up around the country — and Athens — overnight. The trendy spot is known for its large, soft cookies with flavors that rotate weekly, and its cookies have inspired strong feelings in those who either love or hate them.
Crumbl Cookies are decadent and dressed in creative icing combinations, meant to be savored and shared. Insomnia Cookies, on the other hand, are smaller and offer a modest selection of reliable flavors. They are best served warm and melty.
The Red & Black took to the streets to find out which cookie franchise is most popular among Athenians.
Amy Porter Kemp
Sophomore public relations major
“That’s so hard because I feel like Crumbl is so unique with the new flavors, it makes you want to come back every week ... I think Crumbl because of the new flavors, I feel like it’s more like a thrill to keep coming back almost. I would say that the snickerdoodle is really good. My mom actually got that one with me, and she doesn’t like cookies.”
Elle Downey
Junior animal science major
“I prefer Crumbl Cookies over Insomnia. I think it’s fun that they have better options. Over the summer, my mom and I would get one cookie a week and just eat that one cookie for the whole week since they’re so big. I feel like Insomnia gets boring. I like when they have the non-chocolate [flavors], like the birthday cake one is really good.”
Chaney Jassmann
Senior public relations major
“[Crumbl] makes me feel like I have diabetes. I think they’re overkill … [Insomnia] is fresh. I like the M&M’s and double chocolate [cookies]. I just think that Crumbl is too much … I like icing on cookies, but not their icing.”
Morgan Throop
Owner of The Indigo Child
“Crumbl literally makes me feel like I’m about to have a cavity … Insomnia is just good, they’re warm, they’re easy … and it’s downtown. I’d do chocolate chip, the snickerdoodles are good too.”
Anna Johnson
Junior risk management major
“Crumbl is so expensive, and one cookie is like 700 calories. [I prefer] Insomnia, and they’re open till 2 a.m. I’m just basic, the chocolate chip [is my favorite]. Can’t go wrong with that.”
Melissa Inman
“Crumbl. Insomnia Cookies are just too cakey to me. And they all kinda taste the same. [Crumbl’s] stuff is different every week. I’m looking forward to the s’mores cookie.”