This restaurant has been “putting the South in your mouth since 1948.” Its location has remained across from the Arch for 72 years, and it is still owned and operated by the Vaughn family. Serving traditional Southern fare, such as Southern fried chicken, turnips and greens, The Mayflower is a great way to get a home cooked meal at college.(Photo/Hannah Pap Rocki, hannahpaprocki@gmail.com)