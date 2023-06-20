The Mayflower Restaurant, the oldest restaurant in Athens, told Flagpole on Saturday it would be closing its doors. While the restaurant did not confirm a specific date, owner Ricky Vaughn said Mayflower “probably will not be open this fall.”
The Mayflower Restaurant has been for around 75 years, and has been owned by the Vaughns since 1963. It’s known for its simple lunch counter fare, and even simpler business practices — with the restaurant not accepting credit cards and only recently adding a website.
The Vaughns, who also own the Mayflower Restaurant’s downtown storefront, also told Flagpole that they are in negotiations to lease the space to a “national business,” but the talks are taking longer than anticipated.
The family filed a request with the Historic Preservation Commission to approve changes to the storefront, according to Flagpole, including modifications to the awning and siding and replacing the “building area” at the back of the courtyard. The commission will consider the changes at their June 21 meeting.