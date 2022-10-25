Mellow Bear Honey, available at seven locations around Athens, may appear to be a delicious addition to a cup of tea. But the THC-infused product offers much more than its flavor capacity — some customers have experienced relief from body pain and sleeping problems. Founded by beekeeper and cannabis-enthusiast Wesley Grantham, the products are aimed to elevate both the pain relief and palates of customers.
“I’ve been beekeeping all my life; I grew up around bees and have been selling honey forever. I took the two things that I believe in, the healing powers of cannabis and honey, and it was a no-brainer, I just put them together,” Grantham said.
Grantham’s connection to the world of beekeeping led him to create his product. Not only is the business local, based in Winterville, Georgia, its origins derive from Grantham’s personal experience with bodily pain.
“I was bitten by a tick and formed an allergy called an alpha-gal allergy, so I couldn’t have milk products or red meat after that. I didn’t know that I had it [for a while], but I knew that my stomach always hurt. I tried to find something to help me out with it so I started taking my honey and fusing it with cannabis and it really started to work. My friends and family told me to get this product out on the market for people to try and it really just took off after that,” Grantham said.
Mellow Bear Honey maintains a dedication to wellness and helping the community at large. Willow Raven, a former customer turned employee, found a solution to her bodily pain through the product after other medicinal experimentation came up short.
“I was taking Gabapentin for my back pain and it wasn’t doing right with me, so I decided to try the honey and it’s been my main go-to ever since. Then [Grantham] offered me a job and I of course accepted,” Raven said.
In a day and age where 16% of Americans report smoking marijuana, according to a Gallup poll, delta-8 THC can be a safe route to legally enjoy the effects of cannabis.
“The fact that marijuana is a Schedule 1 drug doesn’t make any sense. By definition, a Schedule 1 drug has no medicinal properties, but then you have medical doctors writing prescriptions for medical marijuana; it contradicts itself,” Grantham said.
The movement to legalize marijuana has grown immensely in the last few years, with the substance being recently decriminalized in Athens. This cultural shift in the acceptance of marijuana is often attributed to the younger generations, but Boomers seem to have found enjoyment and relief in the product as well.
“I was thinking since I started [Mellow Bear] in Athens that the younger crowd would all be into it but they honestly prefer flower and vape pens. But older people are my main clientele. People with arthritis or joint pains or sleeping problems…it’s been a game changer,” Grantham said.
The way our society views cannabis products is changing quickly, as demonstrated by medicinally-oriented companies such as Mellow Bear. The product is not marketed as a drug or as something that should be purchased with secrecy, it's something that can be a staple on the dining room table.
“Some people like to put it in their tea at night to relax enough to go to sleep. Some people use it in the morning for their coffee. Some people use it for aches and pains. And then some people just use it for fun,” Franny’s Farmacy employee Erin Jimenez said.
Cannabis products are gaining popularity very quickly, with a 40% nationwide increase in cannabis sales in 2021 according to research from the Bank of America.
“I have tried to find out if this product is something that a lot of people are making and I’ve seen delta-8 honey before, but for it to be locally made by the beekeeper himself from start to finish, there is nothing else like it,” Jimenez said.
The homegrown aspect of Mellow Bear is what makes the product unique. The farm-to-table trends that are popular in Athens allow for products such as this one to make a huge splash in both the cannabis and food worlds.