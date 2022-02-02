After nearly five months of anticipation, the new bar space attached to home.made, SideCar, will open Thursday on Baxter Street. SideCar’s enigmatic Instagram account doesn’t reveal much about what home.made owner Mimi Maumus has in store for Athens, but the reality of SideCar is that it’s much more than a bar.
SideCar will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m. It’s more casual than home.made, Maumus said. It doesn’t require reservations, and guests will seat themselves.
Home.made is known for its elevated southern menu with a New Orleans influence, but Maumus was beginning to feel like there wasn’t much else she could do with the menu.
Maumus wanted a place with no parameters so she could try to create different foods.
“Our identity is that we are getting to just be playful and curious,” Maumus said. “That was the first thing that really excited me in a long time during the pandemic.”
SideCar became a team effort as Maumas and her staff continued to brainstorm new ideas and possibilities for the bar space. It constantly evolved into something different, and no one really knew what it would look like in its final form, Maumas said.
It can be difficult in the restaurant business to find time and space to explore dishes and experiment with flavors, Maumus said. SideCar gives her an opportunity to create a menu different from home.made.
Some new items include seared oysters with kimchi on a warm cabbage slaw, a pineapple caramel and seared broccolini with garlic chips. Outside of SideCar are smokeless fire pits where customers can put together s’mores with graham crackers and marshmallows that the pastry chef made.
For those who don’t drink, SideCar will offer a range of non-alcoholic drinks. Maumus said she stopped drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she wants SideCar to have many drink options that taste good and appeal to everyone.
She said she wants SideCar to be a place where people can come together, explore fun food and try great drinks.
“I don’t know what I would really define our food as other than curiosity and playfulness and joy,” Maumus said.