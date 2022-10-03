A dinner filled with shawarma, pizza, nitrogen ice cream and hookah may not make for the most traditional meal, but it’s a unique experience that can only be provided by Mushroom Head and Roll it Up Ice Cream, a new restaurant, ice cream shop and hookah lounge owned by married couple Murad and Nishat Rajani.
The spot opened in September on Baxter Street, adding to the area's growing lineup of restaurants and shops. This also marks the return of Roll it Up Ice Cream to Athens, which was previously on Alps Road.
Mushroom Head serves a wide variety of cuisine including pizza, shawarma, wings, poutine fries and more. Roll it Up Ice Cream serves customizable rolled ice cream made with liquid nitrogen.
Nishat Rajani said Mushroom Head’s menu was inspired by the foods of a “late-night spot.” The shawarma is their specialty menu item, she said. Shawarma wraps are similar to gyros, but the marination process beforehand is what sets the two apart, she said.
“The process we are going to use for making shawarma is completely Mediterranean,” Nishat Rajani said. “The ingredients, the spices. The preparation is what’s going to make it different [from gyros].” Her personal favorite is the beef shawarma.
The establishment opened in increments, starting with Roll it Up Ice Cream, followed by the hookah lounge and then Mushroom Head. Murad Rajani said they are currently awaiting approval for their beer and liquor license, which will take a couple of weeks. The space is available for hosting private events from birthday parties to office events and more.
On Sept. 22, Mushroom Head’s first official day of serving food, the University of Georgia’s Persian Student Union held its welcome back meeting and percentage night.
“I had the spicy mango tajin [ice cream], and it was really good,” said Kate Maleki, a fourth year cognitive science major. “And I’m not even an ice cream person.”
“I like the ambiance, and definitely the Oreo mint-chip,”Aryaman Parpia, a first year finance major, said.
Nishat Rajani said they were inspired to open a restaurant on Baxter Street because the outdoor deck has a great view of the sunset and made the perfect spot for a hookah lounge.
“Come here in the evening. You’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t want to go,’” Nisha Rajani said.
Both Maleki and Parpia said the outdoor area added to the restaurant’s enjoyable experience.
“I think it's just the outdoors, you know. The patio is really really great,” Maleki said. “Not many places in Athens have a decent patio space that you can sit with your friends.”