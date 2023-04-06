Paris Bánh Mì, a new Vietnamese sandwich chain restaurant, is joining the downtown eatery scene. It is set to open at 165 W. Clayton St. this July, next to 3 Ravens Tattoo & Piercing.
Paris Bánh Mì describes itself as an “unique Vietnamese sandwich, boba milk tea, coffee, pho noodle soup, ramen noodle soup and Korean corn dog shop in Athens, Ga,” according to its website.
For the sandwich options, customers can order bánh mì on a baguette, croissant or brioche burger bun. There is a vegetarian option with seitan, a plant-based alternative, as the filling.
The desserts include cake, cheesecake, a lemon tartlet, tiramisu and other pastries. There are multiple gluten-free dessert options available.
The specialty beverages include slushes, green, black and milk tea and coffee. Some of the tea flavors include creme brulee, taro, matcha, lychee, peach, passionfruit and even artichoke.
Paris Bánh Mì has around 15 other locations, spanning from Florida to California, with plans to open another 11 locations this year. The original location is in Orlando, Florida.
There is one location already open in Duluth, Georgia. Three locations are coming to Georgia, including in Athens, Chamblee and Atlanta.