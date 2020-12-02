Scott and Marti Lifschin, owners of The Minuteman Smokehouse & Grill in Morristown, New Jersey, have teamed up with the Economic Justice Coalition and Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement to provide free pulled pork sliders and sides to support voter registration efforts in Athens ahead of Georgia’s Senate runoff on Jan. 5, 2021.
The Lifschins were inspired by Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, who began “Chefs for the Polls,” an initiative that recruited local restaurants and food establishments to bring meals to voters waiting in line. The initiative fed voters and poll workers during early voting and on Election Day.
Now, the Athens community is being fed while they register to vote for the Senate runoff, where the contentious races between incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue against Democratic opponents Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, have made national headlines. These Senate seats will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
The Lifschins will be in Athens for two more days as the voter registration deadline is Dec. 7. On Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Thursday, Dec. 3, The Lifschins will be at J.J. Harris Elementary Charter School at 11 a.m. and the East Athens Recreation Center at 2 p.m. Updates can be found on AADM’s Facebook page.