Local food businesses thrive without a brick-and-mortar presence
Classic City Confections
Ashley King, owner of Classic City Confections has been making cakes since 2010. Classic City Confections specializes in wedding cakes and other dessert items like macarons, cake pops, cupcakes and more. Book an appointment on her website to make your dream cake.
Eno’s Baked
Jon Ramsden, owner of Eno’s Baked, aims to use as many organic products as possible, even when it comes to the packaging. Eno’s Baked sells goods like bagels, pretzels, cinnamon rolls, cookies and more at the Athens Farmers Market every Saturday.
Phickles
What began as a way to make Christmas gifts for friends and family evolved into a full-fledged pickling business for Angie and Phin Tillman. After selling jars of pickles during game days in Athens, the Tillmans transitioned to pickling in a licensed kitchen, eventually expanding from just pickles to green tomatoes, beans, carrots, okra, cucumbers and more. Jars of pickled produce and sauces are available for purchase on their website.
Porky Goodness
Porky Goodness is a barbecue sauce business owned and operated by Katie Throne. After gifting her homemade barbecue sauce to friends and family for several years, she decided to start packaging and selling it in stores around Athens and online. Her barbecue sauce is completely free of high-fructose corn syrup and preservatives. Bottles of sauce can be purchased online and found in select stores in the Athens and Watkinsville area including Striplings General Store and Appointments at Five. She is currently working to expand her business to include meat rubs.
MEplusTEA
Precious Jones, owner of MEplusTEA, opened her loose leaf tea business in 2017 with the intent of sharing her love for tea, spirituality and healing. MEplusTEA values high quality, locally grown herbs and sustainable growing practices. Jones’ teas can be purchased online, at the Athens Farmers Market and at Community boutique.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.