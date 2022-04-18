The best spots in Athens for a cup of joe -- or a bubble tea or comforting hot chocolate.
1000 Faces Coffee
The Athens-based fair-trade roasting company operates a coffee shop on North Thomas Street, and it’s a local favorite.
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee
When this North Carolina-based chain opened its South Lumpkin Street location in fall 2021, it was an instant hit.
Bubble Cafe
A variety of Taiwanese tea drinks and menu items make this a cozy location for lunch paired with a caffeine boost.
Buvez
This Euro-style cafe on Barber Street offers caffeine-infused drinks during the day and aperitivos and cocktails during the evening.
Condor Chocolates
In addition to Ecuadorian chocolates, this Five Points cafe serves coffee, hot chocolate, gelato and other treats.
Iron Works Coffee
Located in the historic Graduate Athens hotel property on East Dougherty Street, this quiet shop is great for meetings.
Hendershot’s
This Prince Avenue location is a coffee shop by day, bar by night, and a popular spot for food pop-ups and local markets.
Jittery Joe’s
The Classic City’s best known coffee brand has several area shops, but the café at the corner of Broad and Jackson streets remains a favorite.
Molly’s Coffee Company
One of Athens’ newest additions on Macon Highway is a great getaway from the bustle of downtown.
Sips Espresso Cafe
Located in Normaltown across from the UGA Health Sciences Campus, Sips features a patio and take-out window, and it’s great for relaxing.
Veronica’s Sweet Spot
At this cafe in the Chase Street warehouse district, musician Veronica Darby serves sandwiches, pastries and snacks, in addition to coffee, juices and teas.
Walker’s Coffee and Pub
Across from the Arch on College Avenue, Walker’s offers indoor and outdoor seating. Bonus: It’s also a bar at night.
Zombie Coffee & Donuts
Opened by a UGA alum, this bakery on East Broad Street offers doughnuts with toppings like Fruity Pebbles or bacon.