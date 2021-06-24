When the COVID-19 shutdown threatened her business, Lindsey Payne, who runs Lindsey’s Culinary Market, fought back.
Payne acquired gloves, toilet paper, sanitizing products and paper towels from her restaurant’s supply company. In addition to selling to-go meals, Payne sold these supplies when grocery stores were sold out.
“I had to do whatever it took to keep the business alive,” Payne said. “I did anything and everything.”
Although Payne grew up in Athens, she moved away to work in the health care industry as a respiratory therapist. Then, in the '80s, “The Silver Palate Cookbook” by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins inspired Payne to consider a career change.
In 2000, Payne enrolled in culinary school in Charleston, South Carolina, where she studied both culinary arts and restaurant management. After graduating, she gained experience in several jobs, including operating a restaurant at a winery. Then, a death in her family prompted a move back to Athens.
In 2007, Payne opened Lindsey’s Culinary Market in its original location on Prince Avenue.
“It felt like I had won the lottery — a dream come true,” she said.
At first, Payne taught cooking classes, but she decided she needed a different business model. She now serves lunch daily (except Sunday) and caters private dinners and events. Although the market is not open for dinner, Payne prepares takeout dinners to be picked up by 6 p.m. weekdays.
Payne’s lunch clientele includes businesspeople from downtown, guests at nearby hotels, students and her friends in the Athens area.
“I go to Lindsey’s because the food is made with love and, of course, to see the one and only Lindsey,” said Reign Streiter, whose real estate office is on Milledge Avenue.
In 2018, Payne moved the market to its current location at 520 N. Thomas St.
“I have customers that have been with me since day one,” Payne said. “And they tell me if I ever decide to close my doors that they're gonna come to my house and get food from me. They're not gonna let me stop cooking.”
Payne said she appreciates the assistance she received from the local government and agencies during the pandemic.
“Whenever I was, you know, getting kind of desperate, somehow somebody would come through,” Payne said.
Payne closed her dining room, but she never stopped serving food — she prepared to-go orders. When the county allowed a partial reopening, Payne started with three tables and added back more as restrictions eased.
During the pandemic, Payne recruited Stephanie Boyd, who now works at the restaurant as a pastry chef. Payne and Boyd met the first day they attended culinary school in 2000. They became friends and kept in touch after they completed their courses.
“I just like the fact that we're friends and we can cut up,” Boyd said. “She'll be serious and pushing to get things done when necessary, but we always have fun.”
Now, Payne faces a new roadblock.
“It's so hard to get help. I mean, I'm the only one here that cooks,” she said. “And I'm having a really hard time keeping up with everything.”
Boyd originally baked two days a week. With the current labor shortage, she now works more, sometimes four days a week, she said.
Payne said that she is optimistic about the future. “I have turned down business because I don't have the help,” Payne said, “But, you know, I'm still here. That's the good news.”