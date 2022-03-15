Before entering the culinary world, Condor Chocolates co-owner Peter Dale had a career in politics. There may not be an outright connection between legislation and legumes, but Dale has combined his love of food and people to find success as the owner of various local food establishments.
Dale’s time in politics made him realize his goal to be accessible to many different people, not just those with a certain flavor profile. Many competitors of Condor only sell dark chocolate because they feel it has the truest chocolate flavor, he said, but Dale recognizes that adding other ingredients will not necessarily dilute the rich taste.
“By having milk and dark chocolate, we appeal to a larger audience,” Dale said. “To me, that was like my politics — realizing that we need to serve a lot of people from different walks of life.”
Dale had already been an owner of local restaurants — namely The National, Maepole and Seabear Oyster Bar — before he opened Condor Chocolates in late 2014, but this business was a little different than his previous ventures.
Aside from specializing in chocolate and sweets instead of a traditional food menu, Condor differs in that it is co-owned with Dale’s brother, Nick Dale. Known as a “bean-to-bar” chocolate shop and manufacturing facility, Condor Chocolates specializes in cacao from Ecuador, the home country of Dale’s mother.
The idea of Condor Chocolates was inspired by the brothers’ memories of eating cacao in Ecuador as children. When looking to buy Ecuadorian chocolate as an adult, Peter Dale realized that many of the brands he came to love as a kid were not around anymore. A lot of Ecuadorian chocolate had been bought by multinational brands, such as Nestlé and Cadbury, he said.
Dale wanted to create something that felt more personal — a chocolate brand that reminded him of family and the home of his childhood.
“I felt that [Condor Chocolates] could be a really special way to maintain our relationship with Ecuador.” Dale said. “Our parents are older, and they won’t always be here, so it was important to me to create a deeper connection that we can maintain for a long time.”
Although they do not have an official role in the business, Dale said his parents are Condor’s “number one cheerleaders.” In Ecuadorian culture, one has to first make an introduction to get roots in the farming industry, Peter Dale said. Despite being American, Dale’s father used his fluent Spanish skills to form relationships and build connections that were vital to Condor’s early success.
The importance of making connections still rings true for Condor today thousands of miles away from Ecuador. The shop has become a favorite in the Athens community, bringing the rich South American flavor to many mouths in the southern town.
Janie Jackson, a junior University of Georgia social work major, first tried Condor Chocolates in fall 2019. Since trying a Condor brownie that she describes as the best she’s ever had, Jackson typically drops by the shop once a month with her friends.
The brothers fell in love with Ecuadorian cacao because of its unique flavor. The taste can differ from farm to farm, Peter Dale said, but the cacao overall tends to have citrus and fruit nodes that create an “amazing” flavor profile. There is debate over where exactly the cacao tree originated, but many argue that it has its roots in Ecuador.
“Ecuador has a very long tradition of using cacao and making chocolate that we think is really cool,” Dale said. “Every country that grows cacao, there tends to be a different flavor profile. They're all different and all good in their own way, but Ecuador is our favorite. Of course, we're a little biased.”
One of Dale’s favorite offerings from Condor is the chocolate truffle with passion fruit, which returns to stock at the shop in a couple of weeks. He also enjoys the milk chocolate pecan bog chocolate bar, which is a best seller that Dale feels represents the mixture of the brothers’ Georgian and Ecuadorian backgrounds.
Condor has recently opened up a second facility in downtown Athens after having a shop in the Five Points neighborhood for many years. This location has a much bigger space and large windows out front to display the chocolate-making process to the public.
After growing up in Athens and attending UGA, Dale said he never thought he would want to stay here as an adult. Despite previous doubts and years of world travels, Dale says that Athens has been a “fantastic” place to have a business.
“The community is really loyal and really supportive of local business,” Dale said. “Probably because of the university, people in Athens are really open minded and want to try and do different things. It's allowed us to do different businesses, including Condor.”