Paloma Park revamped its menu once again, now advertising itself as a “TexMex influenced Social Dining & Tequila Bar,” according to its Instagram.The newest menu is built around bestselling items like nachos, tacos and the chimichurri steak fries.
The Red & Black interviewed general manager Hank Sewell about Paloma’s transition.
The Red & Black: How often does Paloma Park change its menu?
Hank Sewell: We've done a couple of different, like, menu flips or upgrades. I think this is our third or fourth, maybe. The last three have just been kind of like minor tweaks and minor items. They’ve all been under the same umbrella of like, you know, some Asian influence, Latin influence, some American influence, just some generalization of food. This is kind of the first time where we’ve taken a completely new direction into Tex Mex. We don’t always, you know, want to change our menu. A lot of times it’s just finding out what customers want best. You know, we’re here to make sure that customers want to keep coming back.
R&B: How did you decide what the new menu was going to be?
HS: Just something that was more approachable, I think. You know, we, me and the owner Jason [Dunn], get very adventurous with what we think is cool food, and you know, we’re kind of outside-the-box thinkers and sometimes you know, it’s as simple as chips and queso or chips and salsa. …What was really selling the most on our previous menu was nachos, tacos, and the chimichurri steak fries. Those are kind of like our hottest items in general. So we figured, why waste our time on all the fluff and we can focus on the stuff that sells the most?
R&B: Who comes up with the dishes on the menu?
HS: It's mostly a team effort. I mean, it's something where we just kind of spitball like let's work on this, and our chef Will Held is great at executing it, and his sous chef Jack Moynihan is also great at working together and making sure that what's coming out of the kitchen is attractive to the customer.
R&B: What are your favorite items on the menu?
HS: I mean, all the tacos are pretty solid. You know the al pastor is one of my favorites just because it definitely reminds me of a genuine street taco that you would find… You can’t go wrong with the nachos if you’re looking for the biggest, hardiest plate of food. I’d say, of the new items, the jalapeno poppers are really good. You can never just eat one. You’ve got to eat like five or ten of them. You know, as far as what's been my favorite over time is definitely our smoked fried wings.
R&B: Have you come across any challenges in implementing the new menu here so far?
HS: No, I mean, you know, it's definitely something you learn from as far as supply and how much you're gonna need every day. I think in the beginning, we had a bad reputation as a place that always ran out of food. That's a responsibility that we bear when you open up a restaurant this big; it’s trying to figure out just how many people you're going to serve every night. So we're doing our best to make sure that we have all the items. It's no guarantee. I'm not going to sit here and promise that we're going to have it every night but I will promise that we're going to try to have it every night.
R&B: Will Paloma ever bring back old menu items like the popular wagyu sliders?
HS: Maybe. The sliders were an issue with the kitchen as far as cook time goes because you know, when it comes to some items like the nachos, all of that stuff is ready to go and ready to serve. I can make nachos in two to three minutes if the kitchen is ready for it. The burgers… there's always a minimum cook time on that. So logistically, they didn't always make sense. I'm not gonna rule it out. You know, it's possible.
R&B: How long do you expect Paloma to keep this new menu?
HS: I would love to run this menu for an extended period of time. I'm really hopeful that this one is one that we can kind of stick to. It's something that you know, we can kind of spin off of and find newer items that fit the theme. But I really, really enjoyed this kind of focus for it.
R&B: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
HS: Just you know that we're always we've always got some fun events lined up. We're always trying to make sure that the customer is not only happy with the food and drinks, but entertained at the same time.