Since the National Collegiate Athletic Association adopted a new policy allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness on July 1, sponsorship and brand deals for University of Georgia athletes continue to roll in.
The NIL legislation passed in 11 states including Georgia. NCAA officials continue to work to get federal regulations. The legislation lets college athletes receive an income off of their name, image and likeness without violating current NCAA regulations.
NCAA officials continue to implore Congress to make more laws protecting student athletes, said Denise Trauth, Division I Board of Directors chair. In the meantime, here are some current and former UGA athletes taking advantage of the new legislation.
Kendall Milton
Following the new legislation on July 1, Kendall Milton, UGA’s running back, started his own brand called KM2. He partnered with Seven Six Apparel Co. to launch a clothing line where he currently sells T-shirts.
J.T. Daniels
Zaxby’s signed UGA quarterback J.T. Daniels as a season-long brand ambassador. Daniels will appear at Zaxby’s corporate and philanthropic events as well as in advertisements. He is also required to share Zaxby’s content on his social media accounts.
Nick Chubb
Former UGA football player and current Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb partnered with PLB Sports & Entertainment to release his own cereal called Chubb Crunch. A portion of the proceeds will go to First Candle, a non-profit organization fighting against Sudden Unexpected Infant Death, or SUID. So far, the cereal has broken records with 24,000 boxes sold in the first six days.
Zamir White
Zamir White, UGA running back, created his own clothing brand called Z3 Chosen One along with a trademarked logo he released on Twitter.
Other UGA athletes, like Jamaree Salyer, are waiting to see what offers they can solicit.
While keeping God, Family, and Football first, I would love work with businesses and other brands to make the world a better place! I have my own brand in the works as well.. STAY TUNED.. My DMs are open ‼️ pic.twitter.com/RN5JMHm7x7— Jamaree Salyer ♠️ (@jamareesalyer69) July 1, 2021