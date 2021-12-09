Bee’s Knees Bakery offers a wide selection of desserts, such as custom cakes, gooey bars, cupcakes and more. It even offers sandwiches for those looking to grab a meal and a dessert.
The Peanut Butter Gooey Bar is a tasty option to curb your cravings for sweets. It’s like peanut butter fudge meets a thin brownie. The dessert is sweet and served on the colder side to keep the soft peanut butter from slipping off. Its “gooey” name is fitting, since it's a super soft bite that slowly melts as the peanut butter warms up in your mouth. The amount of peanut butter is just enough to add its creamy and buttery flavor, without overpowering the whole dessert.
The Peanut Butter Gooey Bar costs $3.50. The bakery is located at 1850 Epps Bridge Parkway and is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m-6 p.m.