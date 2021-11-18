The Royal Peasant, a small pub in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood, is a popular spot to watch soccer and grab a beer. Its menu features British food with an Indian influence, like lamb curry or bangers and mash with turmeric cabbage.
The Peasant Pie is a great option for anyone looking for warm comfort food as the weather gets colder. This menu item contains onion, beef, potatoes, Guinness and puff pastry, and it’s served piping hot. The beef and onion are soft and almost melt in your mouth. The stew itself is thick and savory, with just enough seasoning to not overpower the palate. The puff pastry adds a flaky texture and complements the stew’s more flavorful components.
The Peasant Pie costs $10. The Royal Peasant is located at 1675 S. Lumpkin St. and is open daily from 11 a.m-10 p.m.