Athens features a plethora of places to wine and dine, but for a stay at home date night, The Red & Black compiled a list of the best places in Athens to grab a nice bottle of wine.
Five Points Bottle Shop
There’s no bar here, but you can sure pick up a fine bottle. This Five Points institution (which has a second Westside location) feels anything but stuffy, and knowledgable staff can conjure up unusual and accessible selections for newbies or wine snobs alike. A monthly club makes it especially easy to try something new.
The Lark Winespace
Both a tasting spot and a wine shop, this Prince Avenue store specializes in sustainable wine and cocktail goods. It offers a rotating tasting menu to showcase a variety of foreign and domestic wines. A selection of specialty tinned fish and other goodies make hosting a cocktail party easy.
Tapped
A great selection of wines to “try before you buy,” with 24 wines on tap and over 200 labels to choose from, with five or six new varietals rotating in each week. You can grab cheese plates and other snacks to practice pairing.
This article was originally published in our 2023 Eat & Drink Guide.