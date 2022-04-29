With the end of the spring semester approaching, UGA students are tackling final projects, exams and all the tribulations that come with wrapping up the school year. To aid students during this stressful time, the Pizza Hut “struggle bus” paid a visit to Athens following tour stops of the NCAA Final Four, according to a press release.
The bright, red bus was parked on Baxter Street on Thursday, April 28, and attracted a large crowd of people in the downtown Athens area. The bus also has a second Athens tour date on April 29 in the same location.
On board, there are decorated lounge areas, beds with weighted blankets and interactive selfie stations. Outside, students are served free pizza and excitement from the Pizza Hut crew.
On Thursday April 28, Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid conducted a special recording of their modern dating podcast “U-UP?” while aboard the struggle bus. Listeners were able to call in on the U UP? “HUT-line” to share their dating stories and be a part of the show.
The co-hosts are no experts on love, they said, but the pair wants to use the podcast to have honest conversations about dating and provide different perspectives on romance. When advising students on how to navigate their love lives, Freid believes that honesty is the best policy.
“We get so many calls [and] emails from college students that are like, ‘I don’t know, I’m thinking about this person and I don’t know what to say,’” Freid said. “Say your feelings. Say your feelings to someone because you’re gonna get your answer right away.”
Although romance and final exams might involve very different aspects of college life, the co-hosts hope to use their time on the struggle bus to promote positive energy and provide some relief during a stressful time.
“The pizza hut struggle bus is very in the vein of the podcast, which is taking something that’s super heavy, like finals week and the stress of everyday life, and making it a bit more pleasant,” Abraham said. “I'm creating a little bit of fun to be around and making it less intense, and that’s what we do on the podcast.”