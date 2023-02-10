Planting solutions: How UGArden and its partners combat food insecurity in Athens

Upon arrival at the bustling upper barn and looking out over the garden’s acreage, students and team members are busy at work. Walking through the fields, the wind sways through rows of crops and carries the sounds of laughter from volunteers.
The sign from the street may be unassuming but the action behind UGArden, the University of Georgia’s student-powered produce and herb farm, is irreplaceable. Less than four miles from UGA’s Central Campus, the garden stands out because nearly all of its produce is donated back into the community.
Thirty-eight plots used are for planting. Produce at the garden varies seasonally and includes okra, cucumbers, zucchini, turnip greens, cabbage, collard greens, a variety of peppers, carrots, tomatoes, figs, berries, muscadine grapes and hibiscus. One of the lots is a log plot, which is used for shiitake mushroom inoculation, as well as research on other mushroom species.
Some plots are reserved for the UGArden club, agricultural professors and research. UGArden club members assist with weeding, harvesting and herb processing. Through plots available, professors are able to offer students hands-on crop experience outside of the classroom.
The garden spans a nine-acre property that features an upper and lower barn for garden operations, a greenhouse and two high tunnels, which are used to control temperature and weather conditions. UGArden has two full-time staff members, accompanied by six interns/student workers and over 2,000 volunteers.
UGArden receives funding from three main sources: the University of Georgia's College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Office of Service Learning and Office of Sustainability. With this funding, the garden buys its own seeds, fertilizer, soil, tractor parts and other materials. Produce sold through UGArden Herbs supplements UGArden’s budget.
Thinking organically
Although UGArden is not organically certified; planting, harvesting and everything in between follows organic practices.
April McCoy, farm manager, said practicing organic growing without being organically certified helps UGArden show the Athens community that “there are a lot of different ways that you can farm.” Some organic methods practiced at UGArden include composting, cover cropping, crop rotations and organic methods of fertilization.
In agriculture, cover crops are plants that are used to replenish the soil. Utilizing cover crops manages soil erosion, fertility and quality. Many cover crops are nitrogen fixing, meaning that they put nitrogen back into the soil.
“Really, at the core of all of this, is soil health,” UGArden communications intern, Colette Blackmon said.
UGArden also collects excess organic material for composting. There are additional receptacles for community donations, to reduce food and plant waste.
Poverty and food insecurity in Athens
Food insecurity is defined by the Economic Research Service as “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.” In other words, this means that a family has trouble accessing food whether due to economic hardship, transportation challenges or other issues.
Poverty and food insecurity go hand in hand. The Census Bureau measures poverty based on the income it requires to support a family of a given number, versus the amount of income a family makes.
According to Census Bureau estimates for 2021, 10.6% of households in Athens-Clarke County have incomes below the poverty level. Of these, families with children under the age of 18 are disproportionately impacted, with 16% of those families living below the poverty line. For households headed by single women, the rate is even higher — 35%. These households are more likely to experience food insecurity.
Working toward solutions
UGArden’s mission is assisted by a number of partners. The largest is Campus Kitchen, which delivers fresh produce or freshly cooked meals to approximately 50 families in Athens. Produce is collected from UGArden, as well as Trader Joe’s, Earth Fare and community donations. Volunteers pick up shifts that vary from planting or processing produce at UGArden, meal and recipe planning, cooking and packaging or meal delivery.
The majority of Campus Kitchen clients consist of elderly Athens residents who are recommended to the organization through the Athens Council of Aging’s Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program. Prior to COVID-19, Campus Kitchen operated out of Talmadge Terrace Senior Living. When the pandemic hit, they picked up shop and moved to UGArden.
“We still knew that there was an urgent need for what we do in Athens, especially during COVID,” Abby Doorley, Campus Kitchen intern said. “That's kind of how we ended up at UGArden which has an amazing space for Campus Kitchen.”
Headquartered at UGArden, cooked food and surplus goods are stored in the upper barn. Meals are packaged to feed an individual, a family of two to three, or a family of four to five.
Clients receive one delivery per week: one hot and ready meal, an individual side item, bread, fruit, snacks and a few assorted grocery items. Weekly deliveries are also made to Advantage Homeless Day Service Center.
“We will never turn a family away.”
Abby Doorley, Campus Kitchen intern
A sample grocery delivery may include steak fajitas, a side of soup, a loaf of bread, a head of lettuce and a family-sized bag of chips. If there are small children in the home, diapers are included.
This is important for client families because government programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Women, Infants and Children program do not provide diapers. The Athens Area Diaper Bank partners with Campus Kitchen to ensure that diapering needs are met for Athens children.
Opportunities for student support
UGA students can support UGArden’s mission in multiple ways.
UGArden club membership is open to all and annual dues are $10. Along with volunteering at the garden, members participate in club outings and nature workshops and activities, like pumpkin carving and eco-printing.
Clubs, sports teams, businesses or organizations can also volunteer at UGArden for a service activity. Internships and other volunteering opportunities are available through UGA’s Office of Sustainability.
UGArden is where UGA students meet community food stability. Paired with partner organizations, UGArden teaches Athens residents about sustainability and where their food comes from, while also providing healthy meals and groceries.
“If I’m just given one sentence: UGArden is a student-powered, organic produce and herb farm,” Blackmon said. “You just have to see it.”