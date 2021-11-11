Ahi Hibachi & Poke may be easy to overlook on 489 E. Clayton St. because of its unassuming exterior, but its friendly staff and delicious food make it a restaurant worth trying.
As its name would suggest, the menu mainly offers hibachi and poke bowls. The poke bowls are fully customizable. Customers choose their poke bowl options by circling them on a sheet of paper provided by the restaurant. Options for the bowl include size, base, proteins, toppings and sauces. I ordered a regular poke bowl with sushi rice, tuna and spicy crabmeat. My toppings included cucumber, pineapple, tempura flakes, masago, ginger and avocado with sweet mango mayo on top.
The mixture of savory fish, sweet pineapple and mango mayo was delicious, and the tempura flakes added a contrasting crunchy texture. The bowl was also filling, and the large volume of food was definitely worth the price. Packed up neatly in a bowl, it’s a perfect takeout meal.
The poke bowls come in either a regular size with two proteins or a large size with three proteins. The regular costs $9.95 and the large is $11.75. The hibachi entrees range from $8-12 with a wide selection of protein options. The restaurant offers indoor seating, takeout and delivery. Ahi Hibachi & Poke is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from noon-9 p.m.