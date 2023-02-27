When you walk into Poquitos, you are greeted with a warm welcome from the staff, lively Mexican music and a Spanglish sign that reads “Order Aquí.” The restaurant is decorated with bright colors, several plants and festive sombreros on the right wall. Outside, the restaurant has a seating area with plenty of tables with colorful umbrellas displaying Mexican beer logos.
Pedro de Paz, a co-owner of Poquitos, described it as an authentic Mexican restaurant rather than Tex Mex or Americanized Mexican food.
“It’s more of like a Mexico City style restaurant, and we’re trying to bring in foods from every region of Mexico,” de Paz said. He plans to change the menu seasonally to incorporate food from various regions, like from the north and the coast.
Poquitos opened in Dec. 2022 and was inspired by de Paz’s love for Mexico’s home-cooked and street food. From living in Mexico and visiting Mexico City several times, de Paz has a nostalgia for the food he serves at Poquitos. He said that for this type of food in Mexico, you have to go to someone’s house or buy from people selling food out of their house. He recalled how he used to buy food from a lady down the street in Mexico.
“They don’t sell this kind of food in a restaurant,” de Paz said.
Many of Poquitos’ recipes are de Paz’s mother’s recipes. He said he grew up with her Mexican food, and now she is one of the people in charge of food prep at Poquitos. De Paz said whenever he tells his mom that he wants to make something, she knows how to make it. Most of the menu items come from people’s feedback and what we [Athens] don’t have here, de Paz said.
“Obviously tacos are kind of a staple in every Mexican restaurant,” de Paz said. “But not corn tortilla tacos. Corn tortilla tacos are original tacos.”
The menu features a handful of specialty items. For someone who is new to Poquitos, de Paz recommends trying the sopes or quesabirrias. He said the sopes are special because the patties are handmade, just like homemade ones.
“It’s not like we just buy them frozen,” de Paz said. “It’s freshly made.”
For a first-timer’s drink, de Paz recommends a Michelada Preparada. He describes it as a Mexican style Bloody Mary filled with beer and topped with cucumber, peanuts, shrimp and spices.
One of his favorite menu items is the Pambazo, which is Mexican bread with a meat or veggie filling topped with shredded lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco and red sauce.
“Pambazo is just something that nobody sells,” de Paz says. “It’s just very labor intensive, and it’s unique.”
De Paz co-owns Poquitos with Jessica Greene. De Paz is the general manager, and Greene is the owner of Ted’s Most Best.
“I work with her all the time,” de Paz said. “And I was like, one day I want to have, like, a very small authentic Mexican restaurant.” When a location became available on Prince Avenue, de Paz said the landlord emailed his partner. She asked de Paz if he wanted to do it and that’s how it came to be, he said.
De Paz hopes that the restaurant will become an Athens staple. Since opening, he has seen a diverse crowd of customers including “young kids, college kids, a lot of townies… from everywhere,” which is something that he was not expecting right away. He hopes to be able to open one or two more Poquitos locations in the future.