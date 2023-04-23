Athens has a culture rooted in food and offers a variety of cuisines to vegetarians, vegans and omnivores alike. With the recent closing of The Grit on Prince Avenue and Heirloom in Boulevard, both of which catered specifically to plant-based dining, plant-eaters of Athens looked to other places for nourishment.
Barbecue joints aren’t typically known for their vegetarian cuisine. But White Tiger, a barbecue spot with its original location in the Boulevard neighborhood of Athens and a colorful new spot in Watkinsville, is known for more than its inventive pulled pork sandwiches. It also offers a substantial vegetarian section with menu items such as the Tofu Q sandwich, grilled tofu sandwich and the portobello cheese burger. Each sandwich is made to order and the tofu allows barbeque lovers to enjoy the delicacy plant-based.
The owner, Ken Manring, is a vegetarian himself and recommends the Tofu Q sandwich. The tofu is first grilled on a flat top grill, then slapped onto a kaiser roll, grilled veggies are tucked under the tofu and a bed of greens smothered in barbecue sauce is thrown on as well.
Customers can bring any visiting family or friends and will find the barbeque place accommodating.
“You’ll find something for everybody,” Manring said.
Manring finds that people tend to overcomplicate eating plant-based and keeping it simple is the best way to do it. He recommends ZZ & Simone’s and Cali N’ Tito’s as restaurants to try for their standout vegetarian dishes.
Another beloved plant-powered meal is the customizable build-your-own bowl from Maepole. Featuring a rotating, seasonal side dish menu that adds new flavors in the mix every few months, Maepole is a mostly vegetarian establishment. With the exception of a few proteins like chicken and pork, all of the menu items are vegetarian, and most are vegan.
The first step is to choose your base of either super greens, quinoa, sweet potato or brown rice, then adding sides that range from beet salad, mac and cheese and roasted vegetables. Finally, adding a protein like black-eyed peas-based fritters or tofu completes the meal.
The fritters are made with quinoa, portabella mushrooms, red onion, black-eyed peas and seasonings according to Ken Daniel, assistant to the general manager of Maepole. The brown rice with herbs and red onion, macaroni and cheese and the braised kale, which is braised in vegetable stock and sprinkled with smoked paprika, are among the most popular items.
Daniel explained that Maepole is successful because of the community in Athens, saying customers appreciate their extra efforts to make intentional food and thoughtfully dispose of waste, using compostable containers and straws.
“We try to cater to as many dietary restrictions as possible, and make good food,” Daniel said.
Zoe Nixon, a first-year linguistics and French major, has been vegetarian for almost all of her life. She grew up in a plant-based household due to her parents deciding to go vegetarian when Nixon was little and in her adulthood, the lifestyle just stuck with her.
Nixon finds that navigating the dining halls can be a challenge for those with dietary restrictions.
“I would say don’t be afraid to try things. There’s a lot of options and although not all of them are the best, you can definitely find some hidden gems,” she said.
When she isn’t dining on campus, she enjoys eating at Maepole and Big City Bread Cafe, a brunch place that offers veggie menu items like the Big City veggie burger or the hummus sandwich.
This article was originally published in our 2023 Eat & Drink Guide.