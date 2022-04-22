When Ally Smith and Pete Amadhanirundr got the notification that they reached their Kickstarter goal for their upcoming restaurant Puma Yu’s, they were at a rooftop bar in New Orleans. The charming atmosphere provided the perfect place to celebrate this modest, yet momentous, financial goal. The money would only cover about 15% of the costs to open the restaurant, but the success meant that the community supported this venture. Smith and Amadhanirundr were one step closer to their dream.
Puma Yu’s has been quietly holding pop-ups throughout Athens to test out menu items and streamline itself before a tentative opening in June 2022, Smith and Amadhanirundr said. The new restaurant strives to set itself with an innovative staff plan and a menu featuring high-quality Southeast Asian cuisine and cocktails.
Creating a menu for everyone
Ally Smith has been creating cocktails around Athens for a few years, bartending at local favorites The National and The Old Pal. Amadhanirundr has worked as a chef at various places, including Seabear Oyster Bar and at Saint-Germain in New Orleans, a neighborhood restaurant that was a finalist for the James Beard Foundation award in 2020.
Their combined experience and love for the service industry puts them in a prime position to open a restaurant in Athens, Georgia, one that strives to create “an inclusive, intimate cocktail-forward bar with an accompanying food program focusing on Southeast Asian flavors,” according to Puma Yu’s Kickstarter.
“What I want to bring into our space is having high quality ingredients, menu items, etc., without any pretentiousness at all,” Smith said. “I think that it should be more attainable for everyone to have incredible meals [and] good drinks.,and that's something that we're trying to bring into Puma Yu’s.”
Amadhanirundr and Smith want to make their menu accessible to everyone. For example, they want to create a wine list with same-priced affordable options to encourage people to be “experimental” with what they’re drinking, Smith said.
Smith and Amadhanirundr’s time in places like California, New Orleans and New Mexico have inspired them to focus on fresh, local ingredients, Amadhanirundr said.
“The thing that I want to incorporate is trying to do the least to two ingredients to let it shine instead of just, you know, putting a million things into a dish,” Amadhanirundr said.
The wealth of ingredients found in places like California and the “hustle spirit” of New Orleans inspired the pair to pursue similar qualities at Puma Yu’s, Amadhanirundr said.
Currently, the Puma Yu’s menu is very small with about 10 items, Amadhanirundr said. Because of their focus on local ingredients, the two anticipate that the menu will evolve as the seasons change. They also plan to incorporate ingredients from the food into the cocktails and drinks behind the bar, Smith said.
“It just gives us room to evolve around the food that we cook, and to just kind of never get bored,” Amadhanirundr said.
Smith and Amadhanirundr want Puma Yu’s to innovate the Athens food scene, providing a business that’s known for its Southeast Asian flavors, local ingredients and sophisticated bar menu.
“I kind of want to bring my parents' house into a restaurant,” Amadhanirundr said. “I think what's missing [from Athens] is small plates, sustainable ingredients that are focusing on Asian flavors.”
Supporting the staff
But Puma Yu’s aims to incorporate more than a flavorful menu. Amadhanirundr and Smith plan on paying all its workers the same hourly rate, splitting the tip shares evenly, encouraging cross-training among their staff and adding a service fee to every check to ensure their employees earn a livable wage.
Smith has always worked “front-of-house” as a bartender, and Amadhanirundr has always worked “back-of-house” as a chef, so they understand the pay discrepancy between the two positions.
“Our goal is to have more of a team camaraderie, and make it to where everybody's working the same because everybody's making the same,” Smith said. “We want everybody to make a livable wage in this industry, which a lot of people don't in this industry, and so then this never becomes a career for them.”
Smith and Amadhanirundr hope that by providing a livable wage, more people will be able to make hospitality and restauranteering a career if that’s what they want to do, Amadhanirundr said.
Cross-training will allow Smith and Amadhanirundr to give staff members who want to learn more about different positions in the industry the opportunity to do so. It lets staff members pick up any kind of shift, which is a particular bonus for this industry as it faces staff shortages, Smith said.
“If a server or a bartender has worked in the kitchen, they know firsthand exactly how every ingredient is prepared, and the process to make everything in this restaurant, so it'll provide better service for our customers as well,” Smith said.
Currently, Puma Yu’s has wooden structures and the promise of a bar, but soon the restaurant will have colors and textures, contrasting wood and brick, dim lights and candles everywhere to set the mood. The patio space will be reminiscent of Mexico City with built-in concrete seats, Smith and Amadhanirundr said.
“We are really excited to see it come to fruition,” Smith said.