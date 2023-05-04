Punta Cana is a Dominican and Latin restaurant located at 367 Prince Ave. that opened in September 2019. It is owned by married couple Steising and Frank Cambero, who also opened Tropical Bar, located at 251 W. Clayton St., in February 2022.
The Cambero’s were married in 2013, when they both were working as servers. They decided to open their own restaurant after selling food out of their house for a few months. The inspiration to open a Dominican restaurant came from the lack of Dominican food in Athens. Similarly, they opened Tropical Bar because they saw the need for a Latin bar.
When asked about her favorite parts of owning her own businesses, Steising said “just being able to serve people. I love being here, and like, I don’t mind doing dishes or going in the kitchen or taking tables. Just being able to connect with people.”
Opening in September of 2019 was difficult because the COVID-19 pandemic hit just months after opening.
“[COVID-19] was hard, because we were like, well, we’re gonna have to close our doors. And thank God, we were the only one that stayed open, I think, in our block. So we stayed open for to-go’s and then, you know, things kind of went on. But it was hard. It was hard and we are thankful that people supported us through COVID. But for sure, it was something,” Steising said.
Punta Cana’s menu consists of classic Dominican dishes, such as maduros and quipes. Maduros are fried sweet plantains, and quipes are deep-fried bulgur rolls filled with ground beef and served with ketchup on top.
When asked about the most popular menu item, Steising says the entire menu sells a lot, but the most popular are empanadas and churrasco.
“Everything we do is made to order, everything’s fresh from scratch, like we would do back in the Dominican. We try to stay to the root of, like, everything being fresh at all times… Trying to do the best that we can like if it was for ourselves,” Steising said.
Everything is made from scratch down to the juices used for its drinks. Frank’s mother works in the restaurant, cooking, making the juices and doing prep work.
The menu has something for everybody, from empanadas and smoked ribs to wings and hot dogs. The menu offers plantain pizza, which uses plantains instead of pizza crust, so it is gluten free. The juice flavors include passionfruit, guava, mango, pineapple and lime.
“Don’t be afraid to try something new… We have everything to kind of, pretty much, fulfill everybody, like we have a kids chicken fingers and fries… Everything’s homemade, made from scratch, made from love,” Steising said.