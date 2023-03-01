Bruxie is a southern California based chain restaurant, known for its fried chicken and waffle sandwiches. It is making its first east coast appearance right here in Athens, replacing the previous Scoville Hot Chicken location downtown.
Bruxie was founded in 2010 in Orange, California by Dean Simon and Kelly Mullarney. It has since expanded both nationally and internationally and was featured on the Travel Channel on Man v. Food. Chief Executive Officer and University of Georgia parent Scott Grinstead sat down with The Red&Black to discuss the upcoming Athens location, expected to open this spring.
The Red&Black: What is Bruxie, and what does it serve?
Scott Grinstead: So, Bruxie serves waffle sandwiches, chicken tenders, shakes and other desserts. Also fries, waffle fries we’re known for, and things like loaded fries, loaded tots, etc. The waffle is different than what most people think of as a waffle. It's not a pancake and waffle iron. It's a light, airy, crispy waffle that is lighter to eat and somewhat flavor neutral. It's not sweet or savory. So you can take it either direction.
R&B: What inspired waffles?
SG: It was inspired by a visit to Belgium [by the founders]. It's a classic Belgium café waffle, and that's what it was inspired by. And then it [we] started pairing it with items, and it just paired really well. And the thought process was just a handheld vehicle.
R&B: Why open a location in Athens?
SG: My daughter is a freshman, and I was visiting here one football weekend. And we had been looking in the southeast but not in Georgia, and this space was available. And so I actually reached out to a realtor I knew at home and got in touch with somebody and we talked to the landlord and ended up deciding to open in Athens… And, you know, for me, it was exciting to marry my two biggest passions, my daughter and my business, you know, together. And it just happened to come together at a football weekend.
R&B: Do you plan to have anything in the restaurant or on the menu with an Athens twist?
SG: We’re looking at some names, some specific names for the Athens menu. We do have a mural that's going in it that depicts a lot of the prominent places in Athens and University of Georgia, and certainly some of the color scheme is a little more red and black than typical. So we definitely, while we are chain if you will, we really don't operate like a chain. We're very much an independent. In each market we get a very close relationship with the town, the school.
R&B: What is your favorite menu item, and what is the most popular menu item at other stores?
SG: So the most popular item at the other stores is the ‘Holy chicken!’ And the ‘Holy Chicken!’ is the waffle with cheese on it and then sriracha mayo and then a fried piece of chicken that's dipped in maple syrup… bacon and… a sunny-side up egg. If you like all those ingredients, it's decadent. It’s amazing… My favorite, I would say the honey hot tenders with our homemade sauces.
R&B: Is there anything you’d like the Athens community to know about Bruxie?
SG: Our people are our everything. And we really try to hire great people and give them autonomy, giving them the ability to grow and develop with the business, and love on them. So that would be the number one thing. Number two thing is we just really want to become part of the community. We want to get involved with kids’ sports, we want to get involved with the university, we want to just become a staple in the area and not just out of expecting it, out of earning it. We want to really become part of the community…We really want to become part of the restaurant community here; not only the people, but good restaurants breed good restaurants. You see that all the time, and we really value that. And so that's something we want to focus on is being a good neighbor, just in general with everybody.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.