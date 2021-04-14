CareAway Cakes is an Athens-based made-to-order bakery, florist, gift basket and balloon store that opened in 2006. The Red & Black talked to the owner of CareAway Cakes, Jefferson Taffet about his time as a business owner in Athens.
The Red & Black: Why did you start CareAway Cakes? What was the inspiration?
Jefferson Taffet: When I was in college [at the University of Georgia] my mom had a hard time finding companies to send me gifts throughout the year, whether it was for my birthday, or to study for exams or any of the holidays like Valentine's and Halloween. So I just kind of came up with the concept that this would be a great way for parents to be able to send a cool gift to their kid that would be affordable for the parent and really enjoyable for the college student. Luckily, we've kind of branched out beyond just the college to serve all of Athens and and all the surrounding communities as well.
R&B: So you definitely get a lot of custom orders, but what is the bulk of your business?
JT: We do a lot of baked goods, especially birthday cakes and cookie cakes, I would say those are our two most popular items along with our cookies, brownies and cupcakes. We do a lot of balloons and flowers, and a lot of gift baskets, and then we even do singing telegrams as well, of like, a bulldog. So those are a tremendous amount of fun for us to do for people as well.
R&B: So, you've been here since 2006, and Athens has changed a lot since then. How have you kept up with Athens in these past many years?
JT: It's definitely been a lot of positive growth. The college students here just keep getting smarter and smarter, and such great people are always in this town no matter what size we are. For us, we just absolutely love being a part of Athens, and I love being part of the growth. Personally, I just get super excited to see all the positive ways that our town is growing. And I love seeing all the expansions on campus. I'm constantly discovering new buildings being built. And it's just fantastic to be in this area right now.
R&B: So what is CareAway’s relationship to the Athens community, then?
JT: I mean, we donate a lot of gift certificates to the community for a lot of the different charities that call on us. And we take a lot of extra food out to the homeless shelters. We'll even take things just directly to people on the street. So we try to connect to our community in that kind of way through our bakery.
R&B: So how have you been handling COVID-19?
JT: Well, we were very much set up for what has happened since COVID-19, with Americans in general being very comfortable ordering online, and we've been working out of a private commercial kitchen this entire time. We were already kind of a web-based business where most people place the order on the phone or through the website, so we were really set up to handle the influx. If anything, it’s really increased our business, the amount of people that are ordering online. Of course, we have to take all kinds of precautions we didn't have to take before, we do the no-contact delivery. We’re keeping up with the ways to keep everybody safe, especially our employees and our clientele.
R&B: You said you’ve seen an increase in business since the pandemic began?
JT: I got super scared right when it first hit because we lost a lot of parties at UGA. We always kind of count on those big events, and then all of a sudden, every event in April and May went away last year. At first a lot of friends and family were ordering gift baskets from us and sending them to their friends and family, and that helped us out in a tremendous way.
R&B: What’s your favorite dessert that you make?
JT: My favorite is our cheesecake. I love it. It's really incredible. I don't like to brag about too much in life, but I'll brag about our cheesecake. It's really thick, and it's a big cheesecake.
