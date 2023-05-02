Ellianos Coffee opened on April 17, 2023 at 925 N. U.S. Highway 29. Ellianos is a Florida-based drive-thru franchise that offers “Italian quality at America’s pace.” Joseph Coleman and Charlie Massey are franchisees and owners of the Athens location.
The Red & Black interviewed Joseph Coleman to talk about the opening week of Ellianos Coffee.
The Red & Black: How did you guys decide on opening a coffee shop?
Joseph Coleman: I think for us, it’s more the entrepreneurial journey. I went to the University of Georgia and did undergrad and grad school there, and then went on and got my CPA license. So we each have other businesses that we run… We thought it’d be fun to team up and do a franchise. So it wasn’t, per se, the coffee industry. We just knew this company had a great team that would teach us how to do it.
R&B: What have been some of the challenges that you have faced so far?
JC: The biggest challenge is demand. We did not expect to have this sort of demand. We had our goals that we were hoping to hit, with number of cars, and the first day we doubled what we expected. So it’s really been just creating a good team of workers and making sure people aren’t getting burnt out.
R&B: How has the first week or so gone?
JC: I think Charlie and I are working long days right now, just to try and take the load off, because it can be stressful. We had, a couple days ago, there were four cars with their blinkers on, and on the highway… I think everyone wants to try us, so just trying to keep happy customers… And our main goal right now is, we know that probably 80% of people are brand new. So if we can give them an amazing experience, that’ll bring them back.
R&B: How has the drive-thru model been going?
JC: It’s been great. It takes a big load off of us… We think the main thing people are looking for is efficiency and speed. A lot of people are on their way to work, so we’re just trying to get them out as quick as possible. And we’re a little unique - we have two drive-thru windows. So if this one ever has a line, people just skip the line and go around to the other window.
R&B: What has been the most popular menu item so far?
JC: The ‘Carmella,’ iced ‘Carmella.’ So what that means is it’s an espresso drink, so it’s an iced latte with vanilla and then a caramel drizzle on the cup. The way we present our cups, I think, is a huge part of what we do. We’ve been overwhelmed with how many people put it on social media just because they look so pretty. So that caramel drizzle with the perfect color in there brings people back.