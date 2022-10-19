Jason Dunn has added another bar to his extensive portfolio of downtown businesses, and it’s no surprise after seeing the success of Paloma Park, a tapas restaurant and bar Dunn opened in 2021. Emporium, located on East Broad Street where Rowdy Goose once occupied, opened to the public on Sept. 22. The bar got a makeover with a fresh, navy blue coat of paint and a simple gold “E” to mark its presence.
The Red & Black talked to Dunn about the details of his new venture.
The Red & Black: What changes were you hoping to make to Emporium?
Jason Dunn: As far as the kind of vision here, the space has always been there, and it's always been something that was on my radar. I was offered it multiple times throughout the last 10 years, and I finally said I'll just go ahead and do it.
I think that space has got so much potential, especially with the rooftop, and I just wanted to make [it] a little bit more of a nicer, upscale modern bar. … We'll have feature walls, backdrops to take pictures in and then, especially with the drinks [we’ll] make it a little bit nicer, a little bit more unique than just [the] normal kind of selection downtown.
R&B: How are you going to make those drinks unique?
Dunn: The main thing we debuted right when we opened were the craft frozen drinks. So we have stuff like the frozen moscow mule, the frozen Jack Daniels and coke. We've got a Frozen limoncello or lemon drop. We have a frozen prickly pear Margarita, and then pretty soon we'll have frozées and a banana foster or a mudslide type of frozen cream-based drink.
R&B: Can you describe the decorations?
Dunn: Upstairs, we're actually waiting for our mural artists to get around to spray painting. We're gonna do almost like a street art graffiti style mural upstairs and then we got some LED TVs. We definitely wanted to keep it more casual there. … Overall, the look and feel of the whole entire place is more modern.
For example, we have ivy style walls and we got nicer bar stools, like the gold bar stools, just something that is keeping up with what you see sometimes on Pinterest or you see on Instagram. We want to kind of bring that look and feel, a little bit more chic, a little bit more glamorous, but also it's not over the top where it's so different that it draws away the normal Athens clientele. We definitely want to make it a little bit nicer to a point where people appreciate it. It's not a dive bar, it’s not a hole the wall.
R&B: What else are you excited about?
Dunn: We're going to try and get through this gauntlet of home games, and then starting next week, we'll debut some of our regular craft cocktails. So we'll have stuff that's non-frozen, we’ll have different martinis, a different kind of fancier cocktail. We'll make custom simple syrups and add little touches, like dehydrated fruits like we do at Paloma Park. [We’re] kind of taking a little bit of a page of my other place, Paloma Park. It’s definitely craft cocktails, but [more] for a high volume bar.
This Q&A has been edited for clarity and length.