James Beard Award-winner and “Top Chef” personality Hugh Acheson might be higher profile than most restaurant owners in Athens, but just like many of his peers around town, he experienced the seismic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Acheson was forced to close the doors of his Milledge Avenue restaurant, 5&10. A porch usually filled with visiting parents and town regulars sat empty and the kitchen remained quiet for two weeks before the restaurant pivoted to limited to-go offerings.
Now, though, the kitchen has a new purpose: to prepare and package nourishing meals for in-need communities in Athens through a partnership with the World Central Kitchen’s initiative, #ChefsforAmerica.
The global nonprofit, which was founded by chef José Andrés in 2010, has already served over 2 million meals during the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with local chefs and restaurants. In Georgia, WCK has served close to 6,000 meals, as of press time.
Acheson talked about his restaurants’ involvement with WCK and how 5&10 has helped local organizations and communities such as Extra Special People, St. Mary’s Hospital and Tabernaculo de Athens.
How have you had to adapt to COVID-19 at your restaurants, especially 5&10?
We closed the restaurants down on March 15. My restaurant in Atlanta, Empire State South, started doing pretty ambitious to-go food. But you know, safety for my crew and the general public was really forefront of our mind. 5&10 completely shut down for two weeks and both restaurants pivoted to, with assistance from a couple of charitable philanthropies … doing meals for medical and hospital workers. And we're doing about 300 meals a day for a while.
One of my old friends is José Andrés and so [WCK] funded us to start doing 500 meals a day from both 5&10 and Empire State South.
For a time, you were doing takeout deliveries at 5&10. Are you still doing that or did you stop to focus more on the World Central Kitchen?
Yeah, we pretty much stopped in favor of just supporting World Central Kitchen. It's just a bit of a dangerous gambit to do a lot of to-go food. And then delivery systems or pick-ups and stuff can be a little bit precarious. With the systems we have now, we can pretty much ensure safety, at least from our end … I drive up in a van, we're fully masked, we’re fully gloved up with clean gloves, we have sanitizer and stuff like that. And we just drop [the meals] on the sidewalk. As we edge away, the people in charge of distribution approach the food and do it from there so there's no contact with us. We're very cognizant of sanitation and have some plans within the restaurants just to make sure that we're delivering something nutritious and safe and good for people.
What does your day look like now you've started this project?
You know, every day is a little bit different these days. I tend to wake up pretty early and get a bunch of stuff done and do emails and then I'll go into the restaurant right after this and help them finish up with prep and pack up. I borrowed a van from the Mercedes dealership and they were very kind to just give me a big Sprinter. And I'll get in there and my kids will assist me and we'll just get through to the drop sites.
I've got a staff at 5&10 of about eight people working diligently, getting this done and [we] finish up in the mid afternoon. Then I go grocery shopping for in-need communities and go to Walmart and buy diapers and water and toothbrushes and toothpaste and rice and beans and all this stuff when we do drops around needy communities around town.
What kind of meals have you been making for these communities?
You know, it runs the gambit. But Friday [April 17] was really for the LatinX community and it was 500 meals going out to some really amazing people who are … in dire straits right now. So I wanted to make something that would comfort them and really fit in with the vernacular of what they eat and what they want to eat. So we made pork posole and chicken mole, and a rice and bean salad with avocado and marinated onions and cilantro. And then, you know, the day before we did, you know, a kale salad with wheat berries and an herb pesto and a poached egg. And then there was another option of slow roasted ham just shaved down with a little bit of mustard aioli, and then a pickle salad next to it and another rice and bean salad.
So it's just meant to be nutritionally dense food … At the very beginning of this, a lot of people are like sending pizzas to the hospital and that's awesome, that's great. But I'm really conscious of the fact that these doctors and these in-need communities are just, they're really on the edge of anxiety and they need something comforting and nourishing. Nourishing is an implication communicating care and empathy and compassion through food. It's different from just nutritional and caloric intake.
And what have the responses of the communities you've been helping been?
I think they feel very thankful for the food that they're getting … At the same time, I think they’re feeling nourished on the day we're delivering and I think they're going without a number of other days. But there are other groups impacting and there are more coming on board. But you know, within Clarke County, we've got people being in the hospital for malnourishment and starvation right now and I refuse to sit idly by as that happens with my community.
In an interview you did with Atlanta Magazine back in March, you talked about how your real worry is “for people that you promised to provide for and now you can't.” How is your involvement with the World Central Kitchen helping you fulfill that?
That interview took place more than a month ago now, it was very at the beginning. So obviously, the Paycheck Protection Program has helped … We successfully got through the application process and got funded. So we have now a crew of people who can work, most of them were just sequestering still at home and they're going to do smaller work at home in an organizational capacity. The crew that's been working has been very cognizant of the dangers … They're working in very socially distanced environments.
There was a deep disappointment at the beginning when everybody had to shut their restaurants and there was a lack of understanding of what was going to happen and that really tore at my heartstrings to be in this business, not for the awards or the accolades or the success, but to be nurturers and employers and good employers. That a storm that we didn't really realize would have that much have an impact on the industry. Unfortunately, the hospitality industry was just the first to just get mowed down by this. And so I feel like we were fodder in a war. But now we're getting back up slowly but surely, but it's gonna be an entirely different landscape once this all ends.
The community at large, how have they been able to support you during this time?
Amazingly … I think the majority of people out there have a keen awareness of wanting to help and a keen awareness that if they have a large pile that they're gonna take from that pile and give to others. And if I'm just a conduit for it right now, so be it. I can deliver and I can facilitate and I can expedite and strategize on how we respond to crisis and how we … ensure that everybody within our society feels a degree of self worth and care for right now, and that it's not just a few.
Life pic.twitter.com/M7mgqRAeGZ— Hugh Acheson (@HughAcheson) April 18, 2020
What does your involvement with the World Central Kitchen mean to you?
José Andrés is a saint. And he is the most ebullient, passionate and uber-skilled chef who's just been put on this earth to help others and he's hell bent on doing it every day. And his energy and palpable excitement to just fix and conquer issues and problems and the growth of that organization in times of strife and crisis has given us, and my crew, a sense of real, sort of duty and import and that we're taking care of others because Jose has offered to take care of us. And he identifies really well and how to fix crises. He swoops into action faster than any organization. FEMA has done a relatively good job on this. A number of other government organizations, but I would say that nothing, nothing compares to what WCK has done.
Across the country, they've served, you know, to over 2 million meals right now. And we're a very small fraction of what's been served.
Is there anything else you’d like to add about your work with WCK?
There are so many good NGOs doing really important work right now. And it's not going to end when we get the all-clear from the government. This does not end right away. We need to be helping with our communities and making sure, forever, that everybody's taken care of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.