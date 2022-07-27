Joe Nedza, founder of Nedza’s on South Lumpkin Street, and Luke Martineac, owner of The Café on Lumpkin, have partnered together to open a new ice cream shop called Valley’s Creamery. Named after Nedza’s daughter and situated within The Café, this new ice cream shop offers homemade ice cream flavors such as Mad Dawg, a chocolate ice cream with chocolate chunks; Valley’s Pie, a vanilla ice cream with Valley’s Pie and praline sauce; and For Lindy, a birthday cake ice cream named after Lindy Simmons an Athens-based “foodfluencer” on Instagram.
The Red & Black spoke with Joe Nedza about the opening of the new ice cream shop and his vision for the shop in the future.
How did the idea for Valley’s Creamery come about?
The idea came about when the pandemic started. I was doing way too many things at once but decided to make ice cream from scratch. I incorporated this at Nedza's but it became too overwhelming to do everything we were doing, so we scratched ice cream. After Nedza's became a little more sustainable, I focused on growing the business and creating other restaurant concepts. Valley's Creamery uses the ice cream recipes and ideas I had from Nedza's just with an ice cream focused business. We chose The Café because Luke and I are good friends and both love coming up with new ideas. We figured his space would be a great place to serve ice cream due to the lack of a need to build a completely separate space out. Then the partnership began!
What is the long-term vision for this ice cream shop?
The long-term vision is to become an Athens staple. There aren't any other local ice cream shops that make ice cream from scratch that started in Athens, and we would love for this shop to be the first one to do that and be known for starting in Athens. The other goal is to expand the business and have several scoop shops in Athens as well as around the state. We are also looking at making it open all day at The Café in the near future.
How is the ice cream made?
We make everything from scratch using my recipes. We cook the ice cream using great ingredients, and then, we cure the ice cream base. Finally, we make the ice cream in our ice cream maker and add homemade mix-ins while doing it.
What is your favorite ice cream flavor and why?
Valley’s Pie. All of our ice cream has texture (mix-ins and sauces added in to the mixture to make it creamy/crunchy/chewy in every bite), but Valley’s Pie is a homemade pie that is basically a brown buttery, brown sugary pie that takes you on an adventure of flavor. We also swirl in praline sauce (think of a sweet sauce like caramel without nuts). All of that goes in our homemade vanilla ice cream.
Is there anything else people should know about Valley’s Creamery?
Flavors will begin changing monthly after August. We're working on some vegan flavors that are exciting. We also would love to hear flavor ideas.