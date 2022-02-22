Katie Throne’s Athens-based barbecue sauce business, Porky Goodness, started as a gift she gave to her friends and family over the years. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Throne found herself with more time to make the sauce and more of a demand from her friends. The sauce was such a hit that she began to think about how to bottle and sell it.
In about a year, Throne went from making two gallons of sauce at home to around 40 gallons in a small-batch production facility. People can order Porky Goodness online, and the sauce can be found in stores around Georgia, including Collective Harvest and Appointments at Five in Athens and Stripling’s General Store in Bogart. Even now, it has no preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup, and it’s a business she hopes to continue expanding.
The Red & Black sat down with Throne, an alumna of the University of Georgia and a long-time Athens resident, to learn about her path from mason jar barbecue sauce to the bottles sold around Athens today.
The Red & Black: When did you first perfect the Porky Goodness recipe?
Throne: I've never really made any sauces like that before, but I had a ton of habanero peppers, and I didn't know what to do with them. I remember researching how vinegar is a base of the sauce, and so we just sort of started playing around with hot sauces and barbecue sauces. This is really the one that kind of stuck with my friends. … The number one ingredient is apple cider vinegar, so it sort of leans towards that North Carolina vinegar barbecue sauce, but it also is sort of reminiscent of a Texas sauce. It was funny because when you talk to these people, they're all like, oh, is it North Carolina or South Carolina? Is it Texas? Nobody ever says Georgia. We don't really have a signature sauce. From what people told me, it's sort of in-between Texas and North Carolina, which is where Georgia is, so I'm like, this is our Georgia sauce. … Everyone says with the pandemic, you start thinking about what makes you happy and what you want to do, and you have some time to think about it. I love to cook, and I love researching projects and coming up with new ways to do things.
R&B: What kind of background do you have in cooking?
Throne: Growing up, my grandmother was a huge cook and influence in my life, and she made everything out of a cast iron skillet. She was born and raised in Hazard, Kentucky, so she knew how to do her Southern cooking. I don't think I really took time to focus on [cooking] until after college. As I got older and had a little more time, to me, cooking is my de-stressor. If I’ve had a busy day, it’s my way to come home and cook and have a glass of wine and chill out.
R&B: What was it like going from making batches in your kitchen to producing hundreds of bottles?
Throne: In the beginning, you know, the most nerve-wracking thing was that I've been making this, so I know exactly the way it's supposed to taste. You worry when you go to a co-packer, are they going to make it taste just like me? We're not always using the exact same random ingredients. I brought some of my North Carolina friends, who had been drinking it, basically, up there at 8 a.m., and [we] tried barbecue sauce without any food. It took a little tweaking to get it exactly right. I started doing blind taste tests with mine from home and the one that the co-packer made, and nobody could tell the difference. So we got it right.
R&B: What is it like being a female in this business?
Throne: I never thought of it as something I couldn’t do because I’m a woman. Everyone's kind of asked like, oh, well barbecue is mostly a world for men, and I'm like, it’s really not. I mean, if you like to cook as much as I do, and I want to know how to cook everything in every way you can do it. I've purchased several smokers of all different kinds, and I want to be able to cook anything and everything. I never thought this was something that I shouldn't be doing.
R&B: You mentioned that something that makes Porky Goodness different from other brands is that there’s no high-fructose corn syrup or preservatives. When did you decide that that was something you wanted to stick to?
Throne: Well, I think when I was first researching, you know bottling the sauce, and I was looking at other brands and other sauces and talking to other people, and even just reading on social media, some of the sauce brands were getting lambasted for having certain ingredients in there. I think it just made me want to try harder to make something that was not bad for you and had quality ingredients. I think coming from Athens and all of the amazing resources for local food, I guess it kind of sets the bar high, and I didn't want to disappoint anybody. I just wanted to make sure it was a quality product, and I think it was probably inspired by this town and the way people live and our farmers markets and everybody wanting to know about their ingredients.
R&B: What have been some of your favorite experiences with Porky Goodness so far?
Throne: It’s been fun hearing the different ways [people] use it. Just a million different ways. Everyone has their little quirky way of doing things.
R&B: Where do you see Porky Goodness going in the future?
Throne: So my plan is to try to expand my product line and really try to make it where it's products that I would want to use myself on an everyday basis. [I want to] try to keep it pretty simple, where people feel like even if they're not a chef, or not even a great home cook, they can use these products. I think maybe adding another sauce down the road would be great. … I think another way to expand things is to get out into the community and do more little pop-ups and fairs and markets this year and spread the goodness.
