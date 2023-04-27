Born and raised in Jamaica, Chef Kelbourne “Kelly” Codling owns and runs Kelly’s, the much-loved Jamaican restaurant in Five Points. He has served the Athens community with his comfort food — like jerk chicken, collard greens and plantains — and family recipes for over two decades.
The Red & Black: What motivated you to open your own restaurant?
Kelbourne "Kelly" Codling: I didn’t really start a restaurant business right away. I started working construction 30-something years ago and went into the food business after I was done with that.
R&B: How has it grown since you first started?
KC: For 24 years, it has grown a bunch. Repeat customers, word of mouth, friend to friend, students, advertisements…Students tell other students and put me on Facebook and stuff like that.
R&B: Why did you decide to build the restaurant in Athens? Are you from Athens?
KC: No, I’m from Jamaica. It’s kind of a long story with Athens. I didn’t really choose Athens per se. I had a restaurant in Stone Mountain and a friend of mine came into the restaurant, tasted the food said, “Hey man, you need to go to Athens with this type of food.” But I did not really know that there was an Athens, Georgia. So I ran a joke with him saying, “Man, you want me to go to Athens, Greece, with this food?” He said, “No, no, Athens, Georgia.”
So I headed up here, came here, and a lady had a Jamaican restaurant and she wanted to get out of it. So I purchased the business from her and you know, it just kept growing. I just give them quality stuff and it works.
R&B: What’s your favorite thing about Athens?
KC: My favorite thing about Athens, I’m going to say people — the students. You know, Athens is a lot more friendly than Atlanta and other places. I don’t know if it’s because of the university or what, but people talk, and to me, I feel that there’s more love in their hearts. We connect fast. The people here, they support me and they support the restaurant.
R&B: What’s your favorite thing to do in Athens?
KC: My favorite thing to do — cook.
Interview by Dawn Sawyer
This article was originally published in our 2023 Eat & Drink Guide.