Erin Barger became the new CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia this month. Barger received a degree in English from Western Kentucky University. Then, she earned a master’s degree in social work and a certificate in nonprofit leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Barger has lived in Athens for 11 years, and most recently she served as the project manager of Envision Athens.
What Brought You to Athens?
I moved to Athens to support the work of Our Daily Bread Community Kitchen. That's a place of hospitality for people who need a meal. In Athens, many of the guests are people who experience homelessness or poverty.
What drew you to work for nonprofits?
I would say from a very young age, probably starting around 11 or 12, I noticed injustice and was completely unsettled by it. One of my first projects was winning an essay contest about the mistreatment of women. And that was at a pretty young age. And I worked directly in high school as a peer mediator, helping students resolve conflicts. So, from an early age, I was someone who wanted to correct injustice and make peace.
Could you elaborate on your concerns about injustice?
Any case of people suffering for reasons beyond their control. So, people enjoying less than equal rights for their gender, or their race or their different abilities. I worked with students with disabilities in high school and found that some of my most wonderful relationships were with people who were different from me. I found it completely unacceptable that so many doors were shut to people for things that were beyond their control.
What are some ways students can assist the Food Bank?
I think one way for students to become involved is to intern with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. Also, regular and consistent volunteering. Our students at the University of Georgia have a remarkable ability to come in and see problems and innovate solutions.
If friends visit from out of town, where do you take them?
I love going for walks in Athens. And I love spending time at the Athens YMCA or one of our local parks: Bishop, Memorial Park, Sandy Creek. So, spending time outdoors and taking in a show at the Georgia Theatre or 40 Watt would be required, if it was safe, post-pandemic.
Which restaurants in Athens do you recommend?
I love sharing meals at the Trappeze Pub and Dawg Gone Good BBQ. And I love to eat anything that Rashe Malcolm is cooking. I would swing by Buvez for a beverage.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.