Jason Dunn, owner of Buddha Bar, Centro, Double Barrel, Sandbar, Woodford and now Paloma Park, and his general manager, Hank Sewell, popped up on Zoom, side-by-side. The unfinished interior of Paloma Park appeared in bits and pieces behind them as they described their newest venture: a charcuterie and tapas restaurant serving beer, wine and cocktails.
“Street foods from around the world with our own unique twist,” Dunn said.
Dunn and Sewell spoke to The Red & Black about their plans for the new restaurant, their favorite menu items and their hope for downtown Athens’ eventual return to normalcy.
The Red and Black: Can you tell me a little bit about your past experiences in opening and running a restaurant?
Jason Dunn: Buddha Bar was officially a restaurant back in 2003, so we did light bites, sandwiches, desserts and dabbled in a similar menu like this, a tapas menu, so that was my first experience dealing with food.
Hank Sewell: I’ve managed Woodford for Jason for about four or five years, and then worked with him in Buckhead for a little while as well. I left sometime last summer and I started working in four or five kitchens, just all over the place, and then he gave me the call to come down here to open the spot, and I had to come back to Athens.
R&B: What led you to choose Athens as a good location for charcuterie and tapas?
JD: I’ve been here since 2003, [and I] can definitely see the void here in Athens. There isn’t a restaurant here with charcuterie and shareable portions. … I feel like it’s a fun way to get back into dining, especially after everything we’ve been through in 2020 and earlier this year.
Hopefully we can get back to a point where people can come together and be social again once everything starts going away with COVID, and bring back a social atmosphere.
R&B: How would you describe the aesthetic of the restaurant, and what do you envision for the space when it does open?
JD: We definitely want to have the place look nice but also a comfortable, casual feel. It’s not stuffy. Hopefully, with our food and drinks, we’re going to present higher end, higher quality products but at a very affordable price point. That’s why we’re going to a shareable portions model. When, let’s say four people come and eat here, everyone can share plates, and when everyone splits the bill it’s not a huge amount.
Also [the goal] is providing an atmosphere where it’s fun. People can come here in their yoga pants or shorts and not feel like they’re out of place. We definitely want to create something that’s very entertaining. We’re going to have TVs and hopefully some live music, and we’ll have different murals and pieces of art, so it’s going to be very visually stimulating.
HS: Fun is kind of a cheap word that gets thrown around, but we genuinely want people to have fun with this place. It’s kind of like four different buildings in itself, like different zones and different areas, and we want people to come in here at 3 p.m. to have a cocktail and eat and have fun at 5 p.m. or come in at 9, 10, 11 p.m. when the curfew ends. There’s no real set vibe to this place, we just want people to enjoy their time here and keep coming back.
R&B: What would you say makes Paloma Park different from other Athens restaurants?
JD: Hopefully with our menu too after we get up and running, we’ll start rotating some menu items, so every time you come in here there will be a different experience, different things on the menu for you to try out. The food menu is like street foods from around the world with our own unique twist. We’ll have, for example, spring rolls, sliders, frites, kimchi fries, tacos, all kinds of things. Different influences from Asia, Latin America, Europe. … We’ll also feature a new brunch menu that’s different from the weekly menu.
HS: On top of that, one of our main focuses is the wine and charcuterie so we have a big wine list. … We want the food to match the drinks and the drinks to match the food, that way you enjoy your time here when you’re eating and drinking.
R&B: Do you plan on sourcing any products locally?
JD: We actually have been in talks with, for example, Half-Shepherd, over in Normaltown. We’re going to try and get as much as we can. We’re dealing with some local produce companies like Sunsource Produce.
HS: And some of the breads from Independent Baking in Five Points as well.
R&B: What are your top three favorite menu items?
HS: I really like the achiote marinated steak tacos. I also like the Bao options, like the steamed buns, and the pimento cheese and crab rangoons are incredible.
JD: I think the stars of the show are different dips, like the hummus dips, and I think the kimchi fries will be a huge hit. I really feel like the potsticker dumplings will be a hit as well.
R&B: What do you think was the most important thing to consider while you guys were putting together the menu?
JD: For us, we’re really concentrating on taste. Things are very flavorful, and hopefully there will be menu items that some people have never tried before. … Hopefully we can create menu items for them to actually want to experiment with, say ‘Hey, I want to try the calamari and squid.’
HS: On top of that, making sure the menu has a wide range of gluten-free options, vegetarian options, vegan options. Like the salt and pepper squid is with a potato starch, so it’s gluten-free. Something that somebody who has these dietary restrictions who’s always been boxed out of eating can still enjoy some of the different items.
R&B: Is there anything else you’d like to add?
JD: I think the last thing for me is we’re excited. I’ve been in the town of Athens for a long time, and I feel like this is definitely something that Athens is missing. It’s not going to take away from anything that’s already here. We want to create something that’s new, and hopefully we can coexist and help the industry, help downtown Athens flourish, especially this side of town.
I know it’s been hit really hard with COVID, and hopefully by bringing something on this side of town we will cater to a wide range of people — not just college kids, not just locals — but entice people who have kids, young professionals, even people who live in Oconee County and Five Points to come back downtown and make downtown a destination.
HS: Right, like rising tides float all ships. So we’re trying to do our thing. We want to be successful, we’re excited about this spot, but we definitely want to help pump a little life back into downtown Athens.
Paloma Park is slated to open this spring at 235 W. Washington St.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.