Located on Washington Street in downtown Athens, Paloma Park has risen to popularity as a regular game day spot since its opening in 2021. With a jumbotron screen that displays the game, many locals flock to the restaurant each Saturday to cheer on the Bulldogs and take advantage of their diverse food and drink menu.
The Red & Black talked with Paloma Park’s general manager, Hank Sewell, about what game day at the restaurant will look like for this upcoming football season.
The Red & Black: Is there anything in particular you're looking forward to for this upcoming football season?
Hank Sewell: You could tell all summer that there was just a little bit of light missing from Athens — the regular summer Athens that we're used to. Maybe it was because of what I call “revenge traveling” from COVID. With study abroad and Europe being open, I think a lot of people left Athens. So I think just the influx of crowds is definitely something that we're looking forward to the most.
R&B: On UGA game days, do you have any special promotions?
Sewell: Not really. Our “special” is our environment, our beer garden and Jumbotron. I don't think anybody in town really has any discounted drinks or specials going on a game day because there's already so many people in town, so there's no need. We have an in game DJ, so during commercial breaks, you don't have to listen to the commercials. We also have bands before and after most home games. And, the game day audio is also in the restaurant as well.
R&B: Are there any menu or drink items that you recommend to try on game day?
Sewell: The Espresso Martini is a popular one. We are primarily a tequila bar, so I'm always gonna suggest the Paloma on draft or the spicy Margarita. Draft beer is always a popular option with football, and on game days at our outdoor bar we're going to have hot dogs for $5.
R&B: Why would you recommend Paloma Park to watch the game as opposed to other restaurants downtown around Athens?
Sewell: I think it's the atmosphere in the facility itself. We pride ourselves on making sure it's the best place to watch a game. We have the largest TV, not only so you can watch the Georgia game, but you're going to be able to watch some other games. We like providing an atmosphere where you can get a light beer to watch the game or craft cocktail, specialty martini or anything that you're looking for on a game day. We're going to be able to provide that experience.
I think we did a good job last football season of going from somewhat of an unknown destination for game days to being a popular spot for games. If you can't go to Stanford watch the game, we hope that Paloma Park is your second best option.