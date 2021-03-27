Passover, which starts tonight at sundown and will end at sundown Apr. 4, is a Jewish holiday that commemorates the Israelite’s freedom from slavery in Egypt. On the first two nights of Passover, people come together to have Seder, a ritual meal that traditionally includes a retelling of the book of Exodus and remembering of how the Angel of Death “passed over” the Israelites during the tenth plague.
The Red & Black spoke to Jeremy Lichtig, assistant director at the University of Georgia’s Hillel chapter, about the significance of food during Passover.
The Red & Black: In the past UGA Hillel has done Passover meals for students. How did that change last year and this year?
Jeremy Lichtig: So, last year and this year we've had to pivot. And last year we put together Passover packs so that students could have Seder. Because Passover, you have the first two nights are Seder nights so you go through the story of Passover. You're with friends, family, the whole story is about inviting the stranger in and telling them the story of Passover, essentially.
So, we wanted to make community however we could. So last year, we put together these Passover packs so people could use all the stuff that we bought for Passover and it wouldn't go to waste. This year, we had meals put together in Atlanta at our kosher kitchen ..., and were brought over here and were handed out to the students yesterday [Mar. 26] so that they could celebrate Passover. You could order to two nights of Seder, essentially. And so we did that. We're having a virtual Seder tonight [Mar. 27] with the staff of Hillel UGA, and … we're trying to make community wherever we can make it.
R&B: How is food important to Passover, like the first two Seder meals?
JL: Yeah. So Seders are essentially a multi-course meal. There are Seder plates that have different items of food on the Seder plate that you go through, and it helps telling the story of Passover. So, for instance, there's parsley on it, or like a green vegetable, or green herb to signify new growth. This is the time for new growth.
There's usually a shank bone that's roasted to be the Passover offering. ...Matzah is the food that was cooked quickly. They're like crackers. Essentially they’re bread that's not allowed to rise that you eat because that's what the Israelites took with them as they were fleeing Egypt.
Haroset is like an apple nut mixture with a little bit of wine, a little bit of cinnamon, and it represents the mortar that the Israelites were using to put together the pyramids and different buildings in Egypt. Because it's a story about getting out of Egypt. Mar'or is horseradish. That's on the plate because it's bitter. So because we're in a tough situation. We want to get out. We needed to remind ourselves that things haven't always been that good.
Oh, there's also wine during the meal that we drink during celebration times. This is a holiday based around asking questions, so you drink the wine while reclining because that's what it says in the prayer book that we read.
R&B: What is the significance of coming together for a meal on the first two nights of Passover?
JL: Because it's sharing a story of resilience and community, the holiday just kind of formulates itself around asking questions and passing the knowledge on to the younger generation, or new people. So the best way to do that is around a table of food.
R&B: What is your favorite Passover food?
JL: So my grandmother made brownies, I literally just finished making them here, that we're not allowed to use any leavening agents or anything that makes things rise, so making brownies a little bit different. On the sliding range of Judaism, I'm on the Ashkenazi side so most of my family came through Europe, so there's a lot of meat and potatoes. So we eat a lot of that but the thing that sticks out is the Passover brownies. It's not healthy, but I like to eat it every day. It's one of the few things I like.
During the holiday and food is a great way of connecting with culture, or learning about other people's culture and I think Passover does that kind of the best of all the Jewish holidays. Because it has all the symbolisms in the food, and you're supposed to talk about the different items in the Seder plate, and you're supposed to ask questions. So this is a wonderful holiday that connects all of those things.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity