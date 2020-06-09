Fourth-generation farmer William Breedlove manages The Pastures of Rose Creek which is a short distance from downtown Watkinsville. Breedlove’s grandfather established the farm as a dairy operation in 1941. Seven decades later, Breedlove joined his mother in changing the farm to a chemical-free operation. Today, Breedlove raises grass-fed cattle and pastured chickens, with the goal of producing food that people can trust.
How did the coronavirus outbreak affect the Pastures of Rose Creek’s operations?
We’ve taken precautions in order to meet the changing local demand in as safe a manner as possible. Despite the interruptions to our regular distribution to restaurants and the temporary closure of farmers markets, our sales have been amazing because people are looking for safer local options versus large-scale grocery chains. Hopefully, this increased demand for local food options outlasts COVID-19.
How is your current inventory?
We had a disruption of our meat processing, unrelated to the coronavirus, and we are currently only selling at our farm stand, located on the farm. In addition to eggs and a limited supply of beef, we have added other local products, such as honey from Booger Hill Bee Company, cheeses from Hobo Cheese and soaps by Farmington Herbals.
What do you expect to see in the coming months?
We hope to be attending physical markets, such as the Athens Farmers Market, by the first weekend in July, but we don’t expect the supply chain to be back to normal anytime soon. We will focus on providing healthy, chemical-free local food to our customers.
How has the Athens farming community changed since you got involved in 2011?
More young people are attending the Athens Farmers Market. People are more interested in where their food comes from. Locally owned restaurants often are sourcing from nearby farms.
Along with farmers markets, restaurants have been affected by the pandemic. When you are able to go out to eat, what are your favorite restaurants in Athens?
Heirloom Café, Seabear Oyster Bar and Chops & Hops (which is in Watkinsville).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.