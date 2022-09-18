Located only 10 minutes outside of Athens, Cafe Racer Coffee + Donuts has become a local favorite since opening in 2018. Cafe Racer currently serves its menu out of a trailer-style building in Oglethorpe County and a full-service food truck, but the business is bringing its famous coffee and doughnuts to West Broad Street at a bigger, permanent building soon.
The Red & Black talked with Cafe Racer owner Chris Hart about what local residents can expect from the new location.
What led to opening a second location in Athens?
When we opened up, our intentions were kind of always to be closer to Athens. I came here in 2009, and I’ve been here ever since. [My wife and I] had been living out in Crawford initially, so it was just the obvious, accessible first step for us.
Do you see yourself further expanding the business?
Part of the reason why we chose that West Broad location is because we have goals and aspirations to grow past where we’re at now and to [eventually] grow past even that West Broad location. So for us, this was a good opportunity to put us on a classic, high volume commercial road, and it’s still pretty accessible to the different parts of Athens in general.
What new things are you trying for this upcoming location?
It’s gonna be a lot different than what people are used to. For instance, we had a lot of specials and a lot of different things that only happen on the weekends, but now, that’ll happen every day. As far as our doughnut program goes, that’s something that I can really speak to as far as being excited about. There’s a lot of mornings where we’re sold out before we open. We would have these big lines, then it gets to the window and we’re sold out. We’re really focused on making it into a place where you can always get doughnuts — just pull up and order three dozen without a problem.
[For the food], we’ll do our classic breakfast. We’re gonna round off that menu with a couple more tacos and burritos that will bring in fried chicken and some other things. Based on our size, we’ve never been able to do fried chicken, so we’ll be doing that at the new location.
We’re also going to be running a traditional fast-food style menu, which is a breakfast menu that switches around lunchtime to a lunch dinner menu.
Will this location have a drive-thru?
We’ll have a drive-thru door and we’ll also have a walk up window. If you look at the building, there’s a little glass cube in the front, and that’s pretty much our coffee shop. One side of it will be a drive-thru, and every side will be facing a little outdoor patio that we have for a walk-up window.
When will the Athens location open?
We’re ever evolving. There’s obviously [issues with] the supply chain that we’re dealing with. I think the thing that I’ve started to tell people is when you see concrete being poured and when you see plants being set up and our landscaping happening, that’s when you know we’re close. But right now we’re just kind of finishing off the final touches of the construction of the building. We are hopeful that in the next month or so we’ll have a solid date.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.