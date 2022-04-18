Jason Dean started as a home brewer with the intention of possibly starting a brewery. After taking over the kombucha-making process at Five Points Bottle Shop, Dean fell in love with kombucha and all of the different creative possibilities it offered, so he decided to open Figment Kombucha. Now, Figment is sold in taprooms and cafes around Athens as well as in Dean’s own storefront, the People’s Pantry.
The Red & Black: How have you seen the popularity of Kombucha increase?
Jason Dean: People are increasingly aware and concerned about their health and also want alternatives to alcoholic drinks. The fact that kombucha is low sugar and also has these additional benefits for your gut biome and antioxidants from tea really helps sell it as well. People are really interested in just non-alcoholic alternatives in general that are more interesting than carbonated water or a super sugary soda.
R&B: Why are local ingredients important to you?
JD: Sourcing locally is super important to us because we’re a part of this community. We’re selling this community a product, and by buying as many products as we can from local farmers we feel like we’re more a part of that community and not just taking from it. We found that not only do the local products taste a lot better, but people appreciate that we’re supporting the farmers that they see every week at the farmers market. We not only have a better tasting product in the end, but it’s healthier and it’s supporting the very local economy that we’re hoping supports us, so it’s kind of this whole symbiotic thing.
R&B: How do you come up with new flavors for your kombucha?
JD: A lot of the things like wisteria flowers and kudzu come from us just looking at what’s available around us and taking advantage of what we can forage for free. There’s no shortage of kudzu for sure in the South and the same goes with wisteria. I live in the country and walk my dog two miles every morning and I’m kind of looking around at what’s around me every single morning, seeing what’s in bloom, what’s popping up, what’s coming into season. Just being out in nature and seeing what’s in our area and what’s available seasonally is huge for us. If I were trapped in my brewery all day every day and never got to see the abundance of things that grow in Georgia around us, I wouldn’t be aware of things like wild wisteria and kudzu flowers that taste amazing.
R&B: Are there new flavors you’re looking forward to trying?
JD: We’re always looking at other industries for inspiration, whether it’s cocktails or wine or beer or other non-alcoholic drinks. Right now, I’m really inspired by natural wine and by cocktail culture, so I’m excited to work with grapes and grape skins in a lot of interesting different ways. It’s a constant learning process. We like to kind of push the envelope of flavors a little and also reflect the area that we represent, which is Georgia and Georgia ingredients.
R&B: How did you create your kombucha floats?
JD: That came about as a way to reuse ingredients. We’re obviously very concerned about the sustainability of our brewery and our products in general, and we try to find ways to either reuse or reduce or recycle everything that comes in and out of our space, so the cocktail shrubs and the sorbet both come from fruit that’s being used to flavor a batch of kombucha. Anytime we have anything leftover we see if we can use it before it gets composted.
This Q&A was has been edited for length and clarity.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2022 Eat & Drink special publication.