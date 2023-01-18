Kalen and Aslyn Nash and Cory Helms opened OK! Coffee, located downtown outside of Wuxtry Records at 225 1/2 College Ave, on Jan. 9. The small shop serves coffee through a window.
Together, the trio opened Comer Coffee Co. in 2020,a micro-roaster in their hometown of Comer, GA, according to their website. The coffee served at OK! is roasted at Comer Coffee Co. They did a pop-up shop at AthFest over the summer before launching their space downtown.
The Red & Black: How did the pop-up at AthFest go?
Kalen Nash: AthFest went great, it was really well received. I think now it’s like, we kind of have our general people who were kind of already buying our coffee on the regular… But it’s been really cool this week, like so many people stop by or they’ll message us and they’re just like ‘Oh my God I’m so glad this place is open again.’ And then some people just walk up and they’re kind of freaked out. Everyone’s so used to seeing the doors closed. People will walk up and they’re kind of dumbfounded and they’re like ‘Has this been here?’ and you’re just like ‘No, we just opened. You’re not in a parallel universe right now.’
R&B: Do you use the coffee that you roast in Comer at OK! Coffee?
KN: Yeah, it’s the same. The goal is to eventually be a multi-roaster. So essentially, we roast coffee, we wholesale coffee and train other restaurants and cafes and stuff like that. Our passion is pretty culinary based… We’re all like DIY straight-up, so we don’t have crazy nice equipment, but we all have really good technique. We’re really trying to bring the best quality we can, starting from the roast process, and really trying to not make modern coffee pretentious. I think a lot of times, that’s the feel people get from it, but making it a little more universal of a language… We have a very simple menu for a purpose, but we don’t discriminate against people that want a bunch of flavors.
R&B: What is your history as a musician and how did that transition into the coffee shops?
KN: I’ve been touring since 2005, and my wife was a solo artist on Capitol Records for a number of years. We’ve both toured all over the world. And then we had a big group of touring in the beginning of the pandemic, like six months of touring was essentially canceled. Then when that happened, we didn’t really know when touring was going to start back, and we were like ‘Let’s start a business.’ And actually in the very beginning, we were leaning towards a music venue. That’s what we were initially wanting to do and mix with a coffee shop bar kind of thing. And then when this [the coronavirus pandemic] happened, we were like ‘Okay, we need to pivot to something that can be online,’ because we didn’t really know what consuming a product like that would even look like from person to person. That’s when we teamed up with my buddy Cory Helms.
R&B: Is there anything else you want to add?
KN: I think that the biggest thing, if I have any one particular thing, is that we love talking about coffee. We love learning about coffee, and we want to continue to learn and taste coffee and roasters from around the world and improve on what we’re doing. There’s nothing pretentious about what we’re doing. That’s ultimately what I want to be known for.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.