A student at Athens Technical College, Rea’l Pogue is a member of the Young Urban Farmers. The Athens Land Trust created the program in 2013 with the goal of teaching students about farming, gardening, entrepreneurship and culinary exploration.
The Red & Black: What do you do with YUF?
Rea'l Pogue: Most of the time, we’re working in the garden, working on growing new plants and vegetables. Half the time, we’re testing things out. We’re actually making business plans for young farmers to create their own business and start their own thing.
R&B: Why did you get involved?
RP: Young Urban Farmers is right up my alley. I’ve basically been gardening ever since I was in school at Clarke Middle. Ever since then I sort of had this idea that, “Oh, I like plants, like seeing roses and flowers and poppies and stuff like that just grow out of nowhere.” It’s beautiful to me.
R&B: So what happens to the food you all grow?
RP: We have managed to sell some products at the West Broad Farmers Market or in personal farmers markets. Most of the time, we either collect the food or we’ll vote on whether to sell it or not. If not, we’ll probably just have it around or the youth take it.
R&B: What’s your favorite part of this experience?
RP: My favorite is that it’s more or less a chill vibe. We always have time to relax. We water the plants and recuperate, then we talk about business plans and just enjoy the peace of the garden and listen to the birds chirp.
Another favorite part is that I’ve had the chance to just come up with new ideas. I like being able to just express my ideas and make it a change into the environment.
R&B: What’s your favorite spot to eat in Athens?
RP: I’ve recently come back into liking a restaurant called Utage, but right now I don’t necessarily have a favorite. It’s more or less my favorite thing I want to eat from each restaurant. I definitely love exploring the restaurants around Athens; there’s a lot of them.
This article was first published in The Red & Black's spring 2021 Eat & Drink special publication.