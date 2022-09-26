On Sunday, Sept. 25, friends and neighbors gathered in the Triangle Plaza to celebrate Rashe Malcolm’s new solar panels. As guests trickled in, they greeted each other enthusiastically with hugs and handshakes. Others unloaded tents and products to sell during the event, from cantaloupe pie courtesy of Nerraw Foods Inc. to rice bowls from Shawanda’s Kitchen. Music echoed through the neighborhood, and children attempted to out hula-hoop their friends.
On this overcast Sunday, the Athens community was celebrating an important step toward renewable energy and cheaper power bills. As many of Malcolm’s ventures do, her new efforts attracted a happy and eager crowd of friends, family members and community leaders to witness the unveiling of her new solar energy system.
Malcolm is a steady fixture in the Athens community. She is the owner of the Jamaican restaurant Rashe’s Cuisine and multiple nonprofits, including Farm To Neighborhood. The new solar system is both a way to help save Malcolm money and a symbol of progress for the East Side neighborhood.
“[Malcolm’s impact] demonstrates that you never make one step forward and then see that that's the whole picture,” Mayor Kelly Girtz said. “[Malcolm is] always kind of on the front lines of community outreach, and showing up in every kind of space.”
Change is certainly not new to the East Side community.
Frequently, investors move to Athens, buy homes and price them too high for the people who already live in the community to afford, Malcolm said. Although she is a businesswoman and has to make a profit, she said she is careful to ensure the Nellie B Community, a housing project in the East Side, is included in the changes and renovations.
“Even if it was just a symbolism of the idea that we got solar over here, it shows that the community is changing,” Malcolm said. “And we also wanted to be a part of the technological upgrades that a lot of other parts of the county are experiencing.”
Solarize Athens 2.0 donated the energy system to Malcolm’s nonprofit, Farm To Neighborhood. Solarize Athens is a crowdsourcing campaign where a community raises money to donate a solar energy system to one deserving nonprofit in the Athens-Clarke County area.
The Solarize Athens Coalition sorts through local companies offering solar panel installations and chooses one to complete the project. The chosen company can also offer discounted installation rates to others in the Athens community.
Alternative Energy Southeast installed Malcolm’s solar panels. Montana Busch, CEO of AES, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday.
“I'm just glad to be supporting people who deserve it,” Busch said.
The solar energy system came at the perfect time for Malcolm. She runs the Athens Community Fridge behind Rashe’s Cuisine, which is stocked with free food for anyone who needs it. When people in the community discovered the organization was running out of funding, Malcolm was led to Busch, she said. Malcolm sent in the information and bills they needed, and a few months later, she was selected.
“Solar’s expensive, but we really need it,” Malcolm said. “We felt like the technology would go very very well, especially over here on the East Side.”
The solar panels power the building that houses Malcom’s community kitchen and the Athens Fridge behind it. Busch estimated Malcolm would save about $130-140 a month on her power bill after installing the solar panels. At its peak before the panels, her power bills could reach up to $900. Her most recent bill was only about $370, she said, down nearly $600 from what it was.
Of course, not all of that is directly related to solar panels. Busch said some of that decrease could be due to the recent cooler weather or other unknown factors, but on average it will continue to save Malcolm money she can put toward her nonprofits and community work.
Solar panels typically last 25 years and require little maintenance, Busch said.
On the day of celebration, community leaders like Mayor Kelly Girtz and District 3 Commissioner-Elect Tiffany Taylor spoke about the importance of the new solar panels.
“Being born and raised on the East Side, we've seen a lot of different changes, some good and some bad, but today is a good change, it’s the revitalization of this community,” Taylor said. “To have people come into our community who are giving, who are loving, who are able to teach us and we're able to teach them as well, is a great opportunity.”
For Malcolm, her top priority when bringing change to the East Side is that it includes those who already live there.
“It's okay if we change, we can remodel, we can upgrade, we can put up new paint, but what we don't want to do is take a community and push them out of where they have lived, blood, sweat and tears, through the good and the bad.” Malcolm said.